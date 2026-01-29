Brayden Edwards Recalled by Penguins

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have recalled forward Brayden Edwards from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Edwards skated in his AHL debut with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Jan. 3, 2026 against the Syracuse Crunch. In two contests as a Penguin, he produced no points.

Edwards, 21, has logged four goals and eight assists for 12 points in 27 games with Wheeling. His 12 points are tied for third among team rookies.

Prior to turning pro, Edwards played four seasons in the Western Hockey League. He suited up in 247 WHL games as a member of the Lethbridge Hurricanes and Winnipeg Ice, and he compiled 202 career points (82G-120A). Last season, he led Lethbridge in all three major offensive categories with 31 goals and 46 assists for 77 points. He also topped the Hurricanes with 31 goals the year prior, 2023-24.

The native of Abbotsford, British Columbia signed a two-year AHL contract with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on May 23, 2025.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Saturday, Jan. 31. The Syracuse Crunch make their first visit to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza as the Penguins host their annual Crosscheck Cancer Night presented by Geisinger. Puck drop between the Penguins and Crunch is slated for 6:05 p.m.

