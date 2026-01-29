The Hart Beat - Volume 1, Issue 14

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack are ready for a key back-to-back set this weekend against a pair of regional rivals. The club will welcome the Bridgeport Islanders to town for the 'Battle of Connecticut' on Friday night, then trek up I-91 to battle the Springfield Thunderbirds in the 'I-91 Rivalry' on Saturday evening.

The club will look to snap a two-game losing skid after a 7-1 defeat at the hands of the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday night.

The Week That Was:

Friday, Jan. 23, 2026 - Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (3-2 W): The Wolf Pack claimed two huge points in the 'Battle of Connecticut' last Friday night, taking a 3-2 decision from the rival Islanders.

Liam Foudy put the Isles on the board first at 6:47 of the hockey game. His backhand bid on the power play would break the ice, but the Wolf Pack would score the game's next three goals.

Juuso Pärssinen tied the game at 7:53, then Brendan Brisson put the Pack ahead for good from the left-wing circle at 10:55.

Justin Dowling potted the eventual game-winning goal 18:23 into the third period, hitting an empty net to make it 3-1. Chris Terry got the Isles within a goal late, but it would matter not as Dylan Garand slammed the door shut from there.

Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026 - Vs. Toronto Marlies (1-4 L): The Wolf Pack fell behind just 3:10 into the game when Vinni Lettieri potted his ninth goal of the season from the right-wing side. It was a lead the visiting Marlies never lost.

Cédric Paré made it 2-0 at 9:30 of the opening frame when he tapped home a pass from Logan Shaw on the power play from the top of the crease. The goal would stand as the eventual game-winning tally.

Brisson got the Wolf Pack on the board with his eleventh goal of the season at 17:47, but two goals in 19 seconds early in the second period allowed the visitors to pull away.

Matthew Barbolini made it 3-1 at 2:24, then Ryan Tverberg potted a wraparound attempt at 2:43 to make it 4-1.

The victory was the third straight for the Marlies in the head-to-head series. The sides will meet again in Toronto in March.

Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2026 - Vs. Charlotte Checkers (1-7 L): The Wolf Pack suffered their largest defeat of the season on Wednesday night against the Checkers.

Nate Smith scored 5:52 into the game, giving the Checkers a lead they never lost. Ben Steeves then potted the eventual game-winning goal at 16:48, making it 2-0.

Brett Chorske had the Checkers up 3-0 through 40 minutes when he scored 12:03 into the middle stanza. The goal came on the Checkers' first shot of the frame.

Four goals in the third period allowed the visitors to blow the game open. Jack Studnicka potted a shorthanded goal 4:12 into the third, then Chorske, Wilmer Skoog, and Riese Gaber struck in a span of 5:22 to make it 7-0.

Daniel Walcott's late tally broke the shutout bid for Cooper Black. It was Walcott's third goal of the season.

The Week Ahead:

Friday, Jan. 30, 2026 - Vs. Bridgeport Islanders (7:00 p.m.): The 'Battle of Connecticut' rages on tomorrow night at PeoplesBank Arena.

This will be the eighth of 12 meetings between the sides this season. It is the fourth of six meetings in Hartford.

The Wolf Pack have won three of the first seven matchups, posting a record of 3-4-0-0. The Islanders are 4-3-0-0 through seven meetings.

The Wolf Pack are 1-2-0-0 at home against the Islanders this season and have been shutout in two of the tilts. The Islanders claimed a 3-0 victory on Oct. 24 in Hartford, then blanked the Wolf Pack 4-0 on Dec. 31.

The Wolf Pack did breakthrough at home last Friday night, however, claiming a 3-2 victory over the Islanders.

Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026 - at Springfield Thunderbirds (6:05 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Thunderbirds meet for the seventh time this season on Saturday night at the MassMutual Center. The 'I-91 Rivalry' is presented this season by Braman Pest.

The Wolf Pack are 4-2-0-0 in the head-to-head series so far this season. They are 1-1-0-0 at the MassMutual Center. The Thunderbirds are 2-3-1-0 in the head-to-head series.

The T-Birds claimed a 7-4 victory in the last meeting, however, on Jan. 9 in Springfield. Tied 4-4 after two periods of play, Alek Kaskimaki put the Thunderbirds ahead for good 2:50 into the third period on the power play.

Dylan Peterson added an insurance marker at 12:01, then Chris Wagner cemented the victory with a shorthanded empty net strike at 15:04.

Kaskimaki scored twice in the victory for the Thunderbirds. Bryce McConnell-Barker, Brandon Scanlin, Kalle Väisänen, and Brennan Othmann scored for the Wolf Pack in defeat.

Where To Watch & Listen:

You can watch both Wolf Pack games this weekend on AHLTV on FloHockey here!

Sean Dufrense will have the call of the action on Friday night when the Wolf Pack battle the Islanders. 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starts at 6:45 p.m. The game can also be heard on Mixlr.

Saturday night's game is exclusively available on AHLTV on FloHockey. Ryan Smith of the Thunderbirds will have the call.

Quick Hits:

On Thursday, the parent New York Rangers recalled F Brett Berard from the Wolf Pack.

In a corresponding move, the Wolf Pack recalled F Zakary Karpa from the ECHL's Bloomington Bison. Karpa recorded an assist in the Bison's win over Tahoe on Wednesday night.

Defenseman Connor Mackey was recalled by the Rangers on Monday. He did not play in the club's game against the New York Islanders on Wednesday night at UBA Arena.

