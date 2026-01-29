Svechkov Assigned to Milwaukee

Published on January 29, 2026

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assign forward Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee. In addition, the Admirals have summoned defenseman Jack Matier from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.

Svechkov has played 49 games for the Predators this season, totaling nine points (2g-7a) and 55 shots. The 6-foot, 187-pound forward owns 26 points (10g-16a) in 101 career games at the NHL level; in 70 career appearances for Milwaukee, he has posted 51 points (21g-30a).

Matier joins the Admirals from the Gladiators where he has collected two goals and five assists for seven points and a +16 rating in 25 games this season. He has seen action in 58 career games with the Admirals, including one this year, registering nine points (1g-8a) in the process.

Svechkov and Matier will join the Admirals in Des Moines for a pair of games this weekend against the Iowa Wild. The Ads next home game will be on Tuesday, February 3rd at 7 pm against the Grand Rapids Griffins at historic Panther Arena.







