Svechkov Assigned to Milwaukee
Published on January 29, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has assign forward Fedor Svechkov to Milwaukee. In addition, the Admirals have summoned defenseman Jack Matier from the Atlanta Gladiators of the ECHL.
Svechkov has played 49 games for the Predators this season, totaling nine points (2g-7a) and 55 shots. The 6-foot, 187-pound forward owns 26 points (10g-16a) in 101 career games at the NHL level; in 70 career appearances for Milwaukee, he has posted 51 points (21g-30a).
Matier joins the Admirals from the Gladiators where he has collected two goals and five assists for seven points and a +16 rating in 25 games this season. He has seen action in 58 career games with the Admirals, including one this year, registering nine points (1g-8a) in the process.
Svechkov and Matier will join the Admirals in Des Moines for a pair of games this weekend against the Iowa Wild. The Ads next home game will be on Tuesday, February 3rd at 7 pm against the Grand Rapids Griffins at historic Panther Arena.
American Hockey League Stories from January 29, 2026
- Svechkov Assigned to Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Clay Stevenson Recalled by Capitals, Bears Add Mitch Gibson from South Carolina - Hershey Bears
- Brayden Edwards Recalled by Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- New York Rangers Recall F Brett Berard from Hartford Wolf Pack, F Zakary Karpa Recalled from Bloomington - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Blues Recall Forwards Matt Luff, Hugh McGing from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Hershey Bears Announce Schedule Updates - Hershey Bears
- Reign Remain Hot on Home Ice - Ontario Reign
- Roadrunners Erase Three-Goal Deficit to Beat Gulls 4-3 in Shootout - Tucson Roadrunners
- Tucson Gets Edge on Gulls in Shootout - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Fall 5-2 to the Reign in Ontario - Abbotsford Canucks
- Tomkins' 41 Saves Gets Condors a Point - Bakersfield Condors
- Colorado Rides Power Play to 2-1 Victory over Firebirds - Colorado Eagles
- Firebirds' Point Streak Ends in 2-1 Loss to Colorado Eagles - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Amerks Drop First of Two to Bears - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Milwaukee Admirals Stories
- Svechkov Assigned to Milwaukee
- Ads Get Second Straight over Iowa
- L'Heureux Scores in OT for Ads' Win
- Admirals Blanked in Grand Rapids
- Schaefer Reassigned to Milwaukee