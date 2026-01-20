Schaefer Reassigned to Milwaukee

Published on January 20, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has reassigned forward Reid Schaefer to Milwaukee.

Schaefer has played in 25 games for the Predators in his first NHL season, making his debut on Nov. 28 at Chicago. The forward has posted six points (2g-4a), 13 penalty minutes and 22 shots. Schaefer scored his first career NHL goal and notched his first fighting major on Dec. 2 vs. Calgary.

The Edmonton, AB native has played in 15 games for the Admirals this season, posting four goals and 10 assists for 14 points in 10 games. Overall in parts of three season in Milwaukee he has accumulated 49 points (19g-30a) in 97 regular season contests.

Schaefer and the Admirals will head out to Grand Rapids to take on the league-leading Griffins on Wednesday night at 6 pm CT.







American Hockey League Stories from January 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.