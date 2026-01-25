Ads Get Second Straight over Iowa
Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Ryder Rolston scored for the second straight game to help guide the Admirals to a 4-2 win over the Iowa Wild on Saturday night at historic Panther Arena.
The victory was the second in as many days over the Wild after the Ads took a 3-2 OT win in the outdoor game in Hastings, MN on Friday.
Ryan Ufko, Joey Willis, and Joakim Kemell also lit the lamp for Milwaukee, while Magnus Chrona stopped 28 shots to earn the win in net.
The game was scoreless through the first half before All-Star defenseman Ufko gave the Admirals a 1-0 lead with his 12th of the season. With the Admirals on the power-play, Daniel Carr dug the puck off the boards and passed to Ufko at the point. He skated the puck to the high slot and ripped a slapshot past Iowa goalie Cal Peterson.
Playing in his first game in nearly a month, Willis pushed the Ads lead to 2-0 with 1:39 to go in the second when he collected the rebound of a Kyle Marino shot and pushed it past a prone Peterson for his third of the year.
However, Iowa responded just 16 seconds later with a goal from Nicolas Aube-Kubel and the Hunter Haight tied things up 5:09 into the third when his shot from the right hashmarks beat Milwaukee goalie Magnus Chrona blocker side.
The Admirals regained the lead with 7:32 left in the game on Rolston's fifth of the season. Jordan Oesterle drove the net from the right point and put a shot on Peterson. Once again, he made the save but left a juicy rebound there for Rolston to backhand into the net and give the Ads a 3-2 advantage.
Kemell sealed the game with an empty-netter with 11 seconds to play.
The Admirals return to action on Tuesday night when they play host to Rockford at 7 pm at historic Panther Arena.
