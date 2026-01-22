Admirals Blanked in Grand Rapids

Published on January 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee Admirals News Release







Grand Rapids, MI - Goalie Michal Postava stopped 19 shots to lead the Grand Rapids Griffins to a 3-0 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Wednesday at Van Andel Arena.

It was Poltava's second straight shutout of Milwaukee after he stopped 10-of-10 in the Griffins 2-0 win Sat., Jan. 17 at Van Andel Arena.

The Admirals have been shutout in back-to back games for the first time since Nov. 14 & 16, 2018 at Iowa. Both Iowa shutouts were posted by then-Wild goalie Kaapo Kahkonen.

After being limited to just ten shots against the Griffins in the previous meeting between the teams Sat., Jan. 17, Milwaukee outshot the Griffins 10-3 in the first period. However, Grands Rapids scored the only goal of the frame. John Leonard Skated along the left goal line and tucked the puck into the net at 15:44 to give Grand Rapids a 1-0 lead.

Leonard added a power play goal at 5:27 of the third frame to give the Griffins a 2-0 lead. He completed the hat trick with an empty net goal at 17:10 of the third period.

Admirals goalie Matt Murray stopped 23 shots in the loss.

The Admirals will play the Iowa Wild as part of Hockey Day Minnesota on Fri., Jan. 23. It will be an outdoor game in Hastings, MN. Milwaukee will return to Historic UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena to host the Iowa Wild Sat., Jan. 24.







American Hockey League Stories from January 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.