Panthers Assign Jack Studnicka to Checkers

Published on January 21, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Florida Panthers have assigned forward Jack Studnicka to the Checkers.

Studnicka, 26, returns to Charlotte after playing eight games earlier this season, scoring one goal and adding five assists. The Windsor, ON, native was recalled by Florida on December 1, making 18 appearances with the Panthers this year.

Studnicka has recorded 168 points (58 goals, 110 assists) in 233 games, spanning across seven seasons with Charlotte, Ontario, San Jose, Abbotsford and Providence.







