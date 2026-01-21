Canucks Fall 4-3 to the Laval Rocket in a Tight Matchup

The Abbotsford Canucks returned home to open a four-game homestand, kicking things off with a big matchup against the Laval Rocket.

Nikita Tolopilo was back between the pipes for Abbotsford following his stint with Vancouver, taking on Jacob Fowler at the other end. Victor Mancini rejoined the lineup on the blue line alongside Jimmy Schuldt, while Cole Clayton made his Abbotsford debut after being acquired in yesterday's trade with the Barracuda.

The first period was a hard-hitting affair, with both teams looking to snap recent scoring struggles. Early penalties on both sides created some chances, but it was Laval who struck first. Around 13-and-a-half minutes in, Dino Kambeitz was sent to the box, and Laurent Dauphin capitalized on the power play to give the Rocket a 1-0 lead heading into the middle frame.

The second period was action-packed. Abbotsford earned another opportunity on the power play, and this time Chase Wouters made it count, burying a rebound just over five minutes in to tie the game at one. Only about ten seconds later, Tyler Thorpe and Joe Arntsen dropped the gloves, earning five-minute fighting majors apiece.

Around the midway point of the period, Dauphin was awarded a penalty shot, but Tolopilo stood tall to keep the game even. Laval regained the lead shortly after, as Sean Farrell finished a backdoor feed from Dauphin. The Canucks responded once again on the power play, with Danila Klimovich ripping a one-timer from the top of the left circle to tie the game at two by the end of the period.

The back-and-forth continued in the third. Farrell scored his second of the night, getting behind the defence and ensuring the puck crossed the line to restore Laval's lead. Abbotsford answered yet again on the man advantage, as Lukas Reichel drove the net and slipped a pass across to Jonathan Lekkerimäki, who buried the feed to make it 3-3.

With overtime looming, Laval caught a fortunate break when Florian Xhekaj intercepted a backhanded pass in front of the net and scored the game-winner with just 13 seconds remaining.

The Canucks ultimately fell 4-3 to the Laval Rocket but will look to bounce back tomorrow night on Hockey Is For Everyone Night.







