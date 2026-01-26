Canucks Shut out the Gulls 4-0

Published on January 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks closed out their four-game homestand with a big win over the San Diego Gulls!

Aku Koskenvuo took the crease for the Canucks, facing Tomas Suchanek at the other end for the Gulls. Anri Ravinskis drew into the lineup for Cooper Walker, marking the only other change on the night.

The Canucks looked to get on the board early, and Ty Mueller made it happen. Just 1:57 into the opening frame, Mueller cashed in on a rebound from the slot to give Abbotsford an early 1-0 lead. Arshdeep Bains registered his 100th career AHL assist on the goal, becoming just the second player in franchise history to record all 100 as a Canuck.

The Gulls pushed back, but they weren't able to solve Koskenvuo, and Abbotsford carried the lead into the second.

Abbotsford had a stellar middle frame, continuing to push the pace and generate chances. Just under halfway through the period, Danila Klimovich received a pass from Clayton in stride, entered the offensive zone, spun around a defender, and fired a no-look backhand into the back of the net to make it 2-0.

Koskenvuo stayed sharp at the other end, turning aside everything that came his way, and the Canucks extended their lead late in the period when Victor Mancini ripped a shot from the blue line through traffic to make it 3-0 heading into the third.

Abbotsford stayed hot in the final frame, keeping the Gulls out of the zone, blocking shots, and continuing to lean on Koskenvuo's steady play. Ty Mueller added his second of the night, once again taking a backhand to the net to make it 4-0.

With time winding down, the Canucks locked it down defensively and kept the pressure on until the final horn. As the buzzer sounded, Aku Koskenvuo secured his first career AHL shutout with 33 saves, leading Abbotsford to a 4-0 win and a weekend sweep over the Gulls.







American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.