AHL Skills Competition to Kick off All-Star Festivities

Published on January 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







The American Hockey League (AHL) All-Star Skills Competition, presented by BMO, will kick-off two days of star-studded entertainment at the BMO Center on Tuesday, Feb. 10 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Here is everything fans need to know about this unique event.

What is the Skills Competition?

The Skills Competition will test the players in seven events: Inglasco Puck Control Relay, CCM Fastest Skater, Fortune Tires Rapid Fire, CCM Hardest Shot, Hard Rock Casino Rockford Accuracy Shooting, Hard Rock Casino Rockford Pass and Score, Upper Deck Breakaway Relay, and CCM Top Goaltender.

Who participates in the Skills Competition?

All players who were selected and will be participating in the AHL All-Star Classic across the 32 teams in the league will participate in the Skills Competition.

What else can fans look forward to from the Skills Competition?

There will be a pre-event block party (weather permitting) on Elm Street from 4:00 to 5:30 p.m., featuring free S'mores, food trucks, winter-inspired drinks, firepits, music, and mascot appearances.

ALL FANS who attend the Skills Competition will receive an All-Star Classic winter hat, presented by BMO.

Players will sign autographs at the conclusion of the Skills Competition.

How much are tickets for the Skills Competition?

Ticket prices vary, but a special offer is now available that includes an upper-level ticket plus a voucher for a hot dog, chips and soda for just $40. That offer is available now at: gofevo.com/event/Allstar626

The Skills Competition is the first of two All-Star Classic events as the AHL All-Star Challenge on Wednesday, Feb. 11 will pit players from the league's four divisions (Atlantic, North, Central, Pacific) against each other in a round-robin, three-on-three tournament. The fun begins with a pre-event block party at 4 p.m. with the All-Star Challenge getting underway at 7 p.m. A special offer for that event is now on sale as well and includes an upper-level ticket plus a voucher good for two drinks (beer, soda or water) for just $40. Get that offer now at: gofevo.com/event/Allstar23.

The AHL All-Star Classic has never been held in Illinois and has not been hosted by a Midwest city since 2004. Rockford will be in the national (and international) spotlight as both events will be nationally televised on NHL Network in the U.S. and on TSN in Canada.

Details on additional All-Star Classic events will be announced later this week.

All fans who attend the Skills Competition will receive this AHL All-Star Classic winter hat, presented by BMO!

Stick around after the Skills Competition as the players will sign autographs!







American Hockey League Stories from January 26, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.