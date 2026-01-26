Syracuse Crunch Partner with the Society to Host Mates and Dates Night February 6

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have partnered with The Society to hold Mates and Dates Night when the team hosts the Belleville Senators on Friday, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.

Mates and Dates Night will offer the ultimate setting for a night out with friends, a fun date night with a partner or the chance to meet someone new. The Valentine's Day inspired evening will foster both meaningful romantic or platonic connections between fans in attendance.

Mates and Dates Night will also feature an appearance by The Bachelor alumna and Syracuse native Tammy Ly. Fans will have the opportunity to meet and take photos with Ly in Memorial Hall prior to the game and during the first intermission. Additionally, Memorial Hall will have multiple vendors, including Rose & Co., where fans can get permanent jewelry, and Westcott Florist, who will have flowers for sale.

Ly was a contestant on Season 24 of The Bachelor and Season 7 of The Bachelor in Paradise. A graduate of SUNY Oswego, she resides in Los Angeles and spends plenty of time visiting her CNY home. She has been a real estate agent for over five years and recently opened The Society, an elevated café and social club in downtown Syracuse.

During the game, fans can use the GiveSmart platform to bid on exclusive items, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the National Marrow Donor Program. Fans can view items and place bids by texting CRUNCH to 76278.

The NMDP will also have a table on the concourse for fans to learn about the organization and swab their cheek to join the NMDP registry. As a global nonprofit leader in cell therapy, NMDP creates essential connections between researchers and supporters to inspire action and accelerate innovation to find life-saving cures. With the help of blood stem cell donors from the world's most diverse registry and their extensive network of transplant partners, physicians and caregivers, they're expanding access to treatment so that every patient can receive their life-saving cell therapy.

Tickets for Mates and Dates Night are on sale now for $20 at www.syracusecrunch.com/matesanddates. Fans specifically interested in attending Mates and Dates Night to meet new people and foster new connections can purchase tickets in Section 215 at www.syracusecrunch.com/connections.

Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster.







