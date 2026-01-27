Transaction: McDonald Returns to Phantoms

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have returned defenseman Hunter McDonald to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, according to General Manager Daniel Briere.

McDonald, 23, is in his second full season of professional hockey. He received his first NHL recall on January 17 but did not appear in any games with the Flyers. McDonald has played in 33 games with the Phantoms this season recording five assists and he has played in 115 career games with the Phantoms scoring 4-22-26. A 6'4 ¬Â³ product of Fairport, NY, McDonald was a Round 6 selection of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2022. The hard-working and shot-blocking blueliner played three seasons at Northeastern University.

The Phantoms are on the road this Friday night at the Springfield Thunderbirds and then return to PPL Center for a pair of games on Saturday, January 31 against the Bridgeport Islanders and Sunday, February 1 at 3:05 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on meLVin Youth Jersey Day presented by LVHN Reilly Children's Hospital, Service Electric, and Velaspan.







