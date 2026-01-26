Weekly Report: January 26

Published on January 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte's offensive surge continued into the state of Pennsylvania, as they secured four points over a two-game slate against Atlantic Division opponents.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Team Statistics

Overall record

24-12-3-0

Home record

12-6-2-0

Road record

12-6-1-0

Last week's record

2-0-0-0

Last 10 games

6-3-1-0

Division Standings

3rd

Conference Standings

4th

League Standings

7th

Checkers 8, Phantoms 5

Eight different players lit the lamp for the Checkers in Friday's 8-5 victory in Lehigh Valley. Mikulas Hovorka, Nolan Foote, Trevor Carrick and Brett Chorske scored in the first period, jump-starting Charlotte's offense in a big way. Trevor Carrick, Mike Benning, Jack Devine, and newcomer Noah Gregor also scored, marking the third time in the last 10 days that the Checkers have scored eight goals in a single game. Louis Domingue made 20 saves en route to his third straight victory in between the pipes for the Checkers.

Checkers 5, Penguins 2

On Saturday against the Penguins, the Checkers fell behind in the first period, but MacKenzie Entwistle responded with his first goal since November 8 in the final minute of the frame. Charlotte broke away in the second period with three goals from Ben Steeves, Jack Studnicka and Robert Mastrosimone. Wilmer Skoog added an empty-net goal in the third period, remaining tied with Steeves for the team lead in goals with 15 this season. The Checkers finished the season series against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton with a 5-2-1 record, including a perfect 4-0 split at Mohegan Arena.

QUICK HITS

THE POINT STREAK CONTINUES

For the second time in the 2025-26 season, the Checkers have a seven-game point streak, going 6-0-1 over that stretch. Charlotte remains in third place in the Atlantic Division, entering the week seven points back of the second-place Penguins and seven points ahead of the fourth-place Phantoms. The Checkers' previous seven-game point streak lasted from November 7 to November 28 (6-0-1).

FILLING THE NET

In Charlotte's last seven games, they have scored 41 goals, averaging 5.86 goals per game. Their latest offensive burst has elevated them to fourth in the AHL in GF/GP (3.44), leading all Atlantic Division teams in that category. They've also limited goals against, conceding the ninth-fewest goals per game in the AHL (2.82).

Diving into their offense even further, the Checkers have outscored their opponents 50-30 in the second period. Only Syracuse (52) has scored more goals in the middle frame than them. Charlotte has a plus-minus differential of +20 in the second period.

JACK OF ALL TRADES

Jack Devine has points in every game of Charlotte's latest streak, posting four goals and seven assists in his last seven games. The Glencoe, IL, native ranks fourth in the AHL in points (29) and fifth in assists (17) among rookies in 2025-26. His six-game assist streak is tied for the longest of its kind currently in the AHL. Devine, along with Tobias Bjornfot, was named an AHL All-Star on January 15.

Transactions

Incoming

Jan. 21 - Jack Studnicka - Assigned by Florida (NHL)

Outgoing

Jan. 21 - Ryan McAllister - Assigned to Savannah (ECHL) by Florida (NHL)

Injury Notes

No new updates

RANKINGS

Mikulas Hovorka is tied for the league lead among defensemen in shorthanded goals (1)

Cooper Black is third in the AHL in wins (16)

Jack Devine is tied for second among AHL rookies in shorthanded goals (1)

Jack Devine is tied for fourth among AHL rookies in game-winning goals (3)

Brett Chorske is tied for third among AHL rookies in game-winning goals (3)

Colton Huard is tied for fourth among AHL rookie defensemen in game-winning goals (1)

Nolan Foote is tied for fifth in the AHL in game-winning goals (4)

Kirill Gerasimyuk is tied for seventh in the AHL in shutouts (2)

Jack Devine is fourth among AHL rookies in points (29)

Jack Devine is tied for seventh among AHL rookies in goals (12)

Jack Devine is fifth among AHL rookies in assists (17)

Mitch Vande Sompel is tied for eighth among AHL defensemen in shorthanded assists (1)

Trevor Carrick ranks 10th among AHL defensemen in shots on goal (82)

Jack Devine is tied for fifth among AHL rookies in plus-minus (+14)

Nolan Foote is 12th in the AHL in shots on goal (105)

Colton Huard is tied for 11th among AHL rookie defensemen in goals (3)

By the Numbers

CATEGORY RECORD AHL RANK

Power play 18.1% 19th

Penalty kill 84.9% 3rd

Goals per game 3.44 4th

Shots per game 30.82 5th

Goals allowed per game 2.82 9th

Shots allowed per game 24.77 1st

Penalty minutes per game 12.59 19th

LEADERS

CATEGORY LEADER(S)

Points Jack Devine (29)

Goals Ben Steeves, Wilmer Skoog (15)

Assists Jack Devine (17)

Power play goals Ben Steeves (6), Robert Mastrosimone (3)

Shorthanded goals Mikulas Hovorka, Jack Devine, Brett Chorske, Sandis Vilmanis (1)

Game-winning goals Nolan Foote (4), Jack Devine, Brett Chorske (3)

Shots on goal Nolan Foote (105), Ben Steeves (101), Wilmer Skoog (92)

Penalty minutes Ben Steeves (56), Jack Devine (33), Riese Gaber, Nolan Foote, Mike Benning (30)

Plus/minus Jack Devine (+14), Mikulas Hovorka (+13), Gracyn Sawchyn (+11)

Wins Cooper Black (16)

Goals-against average Kirill Gerasimyuk (2.33)

Save percentage Kirill Gerasimyuk (.904)







