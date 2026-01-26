Roadrunners Rally Past Silver Knights 3-2 in Overtime

HENDERSON, NV - For the second straight game, the Tucson Roadrunners fell into an early two-goal deficit, but rallied with three unanswered goals to defeat the Henderson Silver Knights 3-2 in overtime on Sunday at Lee's Family Forum.

The Roadrunners (18-14-7-0) showed resilience to earn a split of the two-game series in Henderson (17-14-4-2). Tucson entered the contest shorthanded, dressing 11 forwards and seven defensemen due to multiple injuries, and trailed 2-0 after the first period. The Roadrunners responded when it mattered most, scoring clutch goals in the final minute of regulation and overtime to complete the comeback.

Assistant captain Ben McCartney netted the game-winner with 33 seconds remaining in overtime, while Sammy Walker forced extra time by scoring with 45 seconds left in the third period after Tucson pulled goaltender Jaxson Stauber for the extra attacker.

Assistant captain Andrew Agozzino scored for the fourth straight game to spark the rally, converting on the power play late in the second period to cut the deficit to 2-1. Agozzino was one of three Roadrunners to record a two-point night (1g, 1a). Defensemen Scott Perunovich and Dmitri Simashev each finished with two assists, while Ryan McGregor added a helper on McCartney's overtime winner.

Stauber earned his sixth win of the season with a 33-save performance and was Tucson's hero of the game. He was especially strong down the stretch, stopping 12 of 12 shots in the third period as Henderson held a 12-3 edge in shots during the frame.

With Sunday's victory, Tucson maintained its hold on the Pacific Division's final playoff spot in seventh place with 43 points, three ahead of Henderson and one back of the sixth-place San Diego Gulls, whom the Roadrunners will face Wednesday in San Diego.

NOTES

Tucson has now played 15 overtime games this season, the second-most in the AHL, and owns a 8-0-7-0 record in extra time.

Andrew Agozzino's four-game scoring streak is the team's longest goal streak of the season.

With Sunday's two-point game, Agozzino has six points (4g, 2a) in his last six games dating back to Jan. 16 vs. San Jose and 10 points (4g, 6a) in his last nine games dating back to Dec. 6 at San Jose.

With Sunday's pair of assists, Dmitri Simashev extended his point to three games, recording five helpers in that span.

Since making his AHL debut on Dec. 3 vs. Bakersfield, Simashev has recorded 20 points (5g, 15a), the second-most among AHL defensemen in that span.

All 20 points have come in his last 18 games dating back to Dec. 6 at San Jose, first among AHL blueliners in that stretch.

Simashev's 1.00 points-per-game pace leads all AHL rookie defensemen and ranks tied for second among all AHL blueliners with at least 10 games played.

Scott Perunovich tallied his team-high 24th and 25th assists of the season and 10th power-play assist on Andrew Agozzino's second-period power-play goal.

With Sunday's pair of helpers, Perunovich continues to lead Roadrunners defensemen in points (27) and is tied for the team lead in power-play points (0-10-10).

Perunovich now ranks 3rd in assists and 4th in points among all AHL defensemen.

Jaxson Stauber's 33 saves marked his third consecutive game with 33 stops or more dating back to Jan. 17 vs. SJ, becoming the first Roadrunners goaltender to record 30 or more saves in three straight contests.

Ben McCartney recorded his 16th goal of the season and is just two goals shy of tying his career-high 18-goal season in 2021-22.

Saturday's goal extended McCartney's point streak to four games dating back to Jan. 20 vs. San Diego, totaling five points (2g, 3a) in that span.

Saturday's goal was Sammy Walker's second consecutive game with a point (1g, 1a).

Andrew Agozzino celebrates after scoring late in the second period, extending his goal streak to four games. (Photo / Henderson Silver Knights)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Henderson generated the game's first grade-A scoring chance on a two-on-one at 3:58, but Roadrunners goaltender Jaxson Stauber stood tall with a sliding pad save on Jakub Demek's one-timer to keep the game scoreless.

The Silver Knights continued to tilt the ice in their favor and drew a slashing penalty at 4:12. Henderson capitalized on the ensuing power play when Jakub Brabenec's point shot snuck through traffic past Stauber to open the scoring at 5:07.

Tucson responded on the next shift as defenseman Robbie Russo rifled a shot from the point that rang off the post.

Henderson returned to the power play just before the halfway mark after Tucson was whistled for too many men. The man advantage was cut short when Jeremy Davies was called for holding with 30 seconds remaining, but the Roadrunners were unable to convert on the abbreviated power play.

The Roadrunners earned their second power-play opportunity of the period when Sloan Stanick was called for tripping with six minutes remaining, but Tucson again came up empty.

Tucson's offense showed signs of life late in the frame, but a blocked shot below the Henderson blue line deflected down the ice into the Roadrunners' zone. Riley McKay won the race to the loose puck as Stauber left his crease to try to clear it and prevent a breakaway. Stauber got a piece of the puck, but Henderson recovered and Matyas Sapovaliv scored into the empty net to give the Silver Knights a 2-0 lead with 2:59 remaining.

SECOND PERIOD

Both teams traded power-play opportunities in the opening five minutes. Tucson was whistled for roughing just 56 seconds in, giving Henderson its third power play of the game. The Silver Knights nearly extended their lead on the man advantage, but Stauber made four clutch saves, including back-to-back point-blank stops on Mitch McLain, to keep the Roadrunners within striking distance.

Tucson gained momentum after the penalty kill and generated an odd-man rush moments later, but Austin Poganski's one-timer off a centering feed from Kevin Connauton was turned aside by Henderson goaltender Cameron Whitehead.

The pressure drew a penalty on McKay at 3:40, giving Tucson its third power-play opportunity of the night, but the Roadrunners were unable to convert.

The game's pace opened up at even strength as both teams traded high-danger chances. Each goaltender came up with key saves to keep the frame scoreless, highlighted by Stauber robbing Jackson Hallum from point-blank range with just under seven minutes remaining.

Hallum was later called for holding with 3:24 left, setting up a late Tucson power play. Fourth time was the charm, as Agozzino beat Whitehead blocker side with a hard wrist shot from the left circle to cut the deficit to 2-1 with 2:19 remaining.

On the ensuing shift, Tucson rookie Jack Ricketts and Henderson's Christoffer exchanged shoves and were assessed roughing minors. During the ensuing four-on-four, Tucson was whistled for tripping, giving Henderson a four-on-three power play in the closing seconds that carried over into the third period.

THIRD PERIOD

The Roadrunners killed off the early penalty, thanks to strong play from Stauber, who made six consecutive saves through the opening 3:33 to keep Tucson within striking distance. Tucson was later whistled for holding at 8:10, giving Henderson its fifth power-play opportunity of the night, but Stauber once again stood tall, highlighted by a point-blank glove save on Ben Hemmerling's one-timer.

Stauber's performance kept the Roadrunners in the game as Henderson outshot Tucson 12-1 through the first 12 minutes of the period.

Despite Henderson controlling much of the frame, Jaycob Megna's tripping penalty gave Tucson a prime opportunity to tie the game on the power play with 7:52 remaining.

Ben McCartney generated a quality chance from down low, but the Roadrunners were unable to convert and remained down one with under six minutes to play.

Tucson continued to press and pulled Stauber for the extra attacker with just under two minutes remaining. The push paid off late as the Roadrunners tied the game in the final minute. With 45 seconds left, Walker deflected Agozzino's point shot past Whitehead to force overtime, knotting the score at 2-2.

OVERTIME

Stauber continued to shine in the extra session, denying Davies' backhand attempt from just above the crease 1:40 into overtime to keep the game alive.

At the other end, Whitehead answered with a pair of big saves on Tucson's next shift. McCartney drove the puck hard to the net, but Whitehead made the initial stop and then denied McGregor on the rebound.

Those two would not be denied for long. In the final minute of overtime, McGregor slid a centering feed to McCartney, who buried a one-timer from the low slot to lift the Roadrunners to a 3-2 victory with 33 seconds remaining.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners conclude their road trip on Wednesday against the San Diego Gulls at Pechanga Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 8 p.m. AZT. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, watch on AHLtv on FloHockey.







