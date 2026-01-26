Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Curtis Douglas from Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Curtis Douglas from his conditioning stint with the Syracuse Crunch, Vice President and General Manager Julien BriseBois announced today.

Douglas, 25, has played in 27 games with Tampa Bay this season, recording two assists and 75 penalty minutes while averaging 5:58 of time on ice. The 6-foot-9, 242-pound forward made his NHL debut with the Lightning on October 9 versus Ottawa, logging five penalty minutes, two hits and one shot on goal.

A native of Oakville, Ontario, Douglas was originally drafted by the Dallas Stars in the fourth round, 106th overall, of the 2018 NHL Draft. He was claimed off waivers by Tampa Bay from the Utah Mammoth on October 6, 2025.

