Defenseman Connor Mackey Recalled by New York Rangers

Published on January 26, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has recalled defenseman Connor Mackey from the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Additionally, the club has assigned forward Anton Blidh to the Wolf Pack.

Mackey, 29, has skated in 35 games with the Wolf Pack this season, recording seven points (2 g, 5 a) and 54 PIM. He has yet to make his season debut with the Rangers.

Over the course of three seasons in the Connecticut capital, Mackey has appeared in 145 games with the club, recording 42 points (10 g, 32 a). He has dressed in three games with the Rangers during that time.

The native of Tower Lakes, IL has appeared in 42 career NHL games with the Rangers, Arizona Coyotes, and Calgary Flames. He has recorded eleven career points (4 g, 7 a) in the NHL.

Blidh, 30, has skated in 32 games with the Wolf Pack this season, scoring seven points (3 g, 4 a). He's also skated in three games with the Rangers, registering one assist.

Blidh set career-high marks in goals (19), assists (17), points (36) and PIM (109) during the 2024-25 season in Hartford.

Over parts of four seasons with the Wolf Pack, the native of Mölnlycke, SWE, has appeared in 184 games and recorded 71 points (36 g, 35 a). He has skated in 88 career NHL games with the Rangers, Colorado Avalanche, and Boston Bruins, recording 13 points (4 g, 9 a).

