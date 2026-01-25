Wolf Pack Drop 4-1 Decision to Toronto Marlies

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack suffered their second loss in their last six games on Saturday night at PeoplesBank Arena, dropping a 4-1 decision to the Toronto Marlies.

Vinni Lettieri opened the scoring 3:10 into the game, potting his ninth goal of the season. Former Wolf Pack forward Bo Groulx snapped a pass from the left-wing side to Lettieri on the right-wing. Lettieri ripped a quick shot from a sharp angle that broke the ice, making it 1-0 for the Marlies.

The Marlies extended the lead to 2-0 at 9:30. Logan Shaw sent a pass to the front of the crease where Cédric Paré was stationed. Paré tipped the pass by Callum Tung for his sixth goal of the season.

The goal, which came on the game's first power play, gave the Marlies at least one power play goal in six straight games.

The Wolf Pack got on the board late in the period when the puck popped to Brendan Brisson in the right-wing circle. Dylan Roobroeck's shot hit a body and bounced right to Brisson. His quick release beat the glove of Ken Appleby, making it 2-1 at 17:47.

The goal was Brisson's eleventh of the season and extended his point streak to four games. Trey Fix-Wolansky picked up the secondary assist, which extended his point streak to four games as well.

Two goals in 19 seconds from the Marlies early in the second period stunned the crowd and ballooned the lead to 4-1.

First, Tung left the puck behind the net and turned over possession to Matthew Barbolini. Barbolini collected the puck, drifted the right-wing side, and flung the puck into the empty net at 2:24 to make it a 3-1 game.

Tung was removed at that point for Dylan Garand. He made three saves on six shots in 22:24.

19 seconds later, Ryan Tverberg wrapped the puck around and stuffed it by the right pad of Garand to make it 4-1. The goal, scored at 2:43, was Tverberg's fifth of the season.

Appleby made ten saves in the third period, preserving the victory for the visitors.

The Pack is back at the newly renovated PeoplesBank Arena on Jan. 28 when the Charlotte Checkers come to town. The puck drop is set for 6:30 p.m., with 'Wolf Pack Pregame' set to begin at 6:15 p.m. on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.







