Checkers Cruise to 5-2 Win over Penguins
Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON, Pa. - The Charlotte Checkers (24-12-3-0) cruised to a 5-2 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (27-12-2-2) on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena. Charlotte is 6-0-1 in their last seven games, tying their longest point streak of the 2025-26 season.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's Gabe Klassen opened the scoring at 13:10, but MacKenzie Entwistle tied the game at 19:16. Entwistle's goal was his second of the season and first since November 8 against Syracuse. Hunter St. Martin and Noah Gregor recorded the assists.
Ben Steeves tallied his team-leading 15th goal of the year 31 seconds into the second period, deflecting a Mike Benning shot over the right shoulder of Penguins netminder Joel Blomqvist. Jack Devine notched the secondary assist on Steeves' goal, extending his point streak to seven games.
Jack Studnicka tipped an Eamon Powell shot through Blomqvist on Charlotte's first power play at 14:50, increasing the visitors' lead to 3-1. The goal marked Studnicka's first with the Checkers since October 11.
Robert Mastrosimone capped the second period off with another power-play strike, this time at 19:55. His eighth goal of the season was assisted by Gregor and Wilmer Skoog.
Charlotte outshot the Penguins 20-3 in the second period, tying the most shots they've had in a single frame this season (December 13 in Hershey).
Former Checker Aidan McDonough scored in the third period to cut Charlotte's lead to 4-2, but Wilmer Skoog added an empty-net goal, assisted by Studnicka and Brian Pinho.
Cooper Black made 20 saves, picking up his 16th win of the season. Charlotte went 2-for-3 on the power play and 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.
NOTES
Mastrosimone's point streak was incereased to six games with his goal ... Gregor has three points (one goal, two assists) in two games with the Checkers after being assigned to Charlotte earlier this week by the Florida Panthers ... Entwistle missed 18 games due to injury, returning to the lineup on January 17 ... Studnicka appeared in 18 games with the Panthers starting in late November, returning to the Checkers on January 23 ... Ludvig Jansson, Mitch Vande Sompel, Liam McLinskey, Colton Huard, Kai Schwindt, Colton Huard, Kai Schwindt, Kirill Gerasimyuk, Gracyn Sawchyn and Riese Gaber were scratched for Charlotte.
