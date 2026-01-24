Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m.

Published on January 24, 2026

Hershey Bears News Release







(Allentown, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at PPL Center. The two teams enter tonight's game tied for fourth in the Atlantic Division with 42 points each.

Hershey Bears (18-14-4-2) at Lehigh Valley Phantoms (19-16-2-2)

Jan. 24, 2026 | 7:05 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Jarrett Burton (78), Rob Hennessey (87)

Linesperson: Kirsten Welsh (10), Bill Lyons (27)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:35 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears picked up a point for the ninth straight game last night, but fell to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins 4-3 via the shootout at GIANT Center. Hershey opened the scoring on the power play just 43 seconds into the game thanks to Ilya Protas' team-best 16th goal of the campaign, and Grant Cruikshank and Andrew Cristall also tallied for Hershey in the contest. The Phantoms dropped a 8-5 decision at PPL Center last night to the Charlotte Checkers, despite two goals from Karsen Dorwart. The loss was the fifth straight for Lehigh Valley.

FACING THE PHANTOMS:

The Bears make their fourth visit of the season to PPL Center tonight, where Hershey is 1-2-0-0 this season. Overall versus Lehigh Valley, the Bears lead the season series with a 4-2-0-0 record. Ilya Protas (2g, 4a) and Andrew Cristall (1g, 5a) are tied for the team scoring lead with six points in six games. The Bears are 4-for-19 (21.1%) vs. the Phantoms on the power play in the season series.

BJORKLUND'S BACK:

Goaltender Garin Bjorkund could make his return to Hershey's net tonight after a seven-game stint with the club's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays. Following four straight losses with Hershey from Nov. 22-Dec. 27, Bjorklund was re-assigned by the NHL's Washington Capitals to the Stingrays on Dec. 30. In his time with South Carolina, Bjorklund went 4-2-0 with a 2.37 goals-against average and a .929 save percentage. His last AHL victory came in Allentown on Nov. 15 when he stopped 38 shots and recorded an assist in a 4-3 victory. He is 2-0-0 vs. the Phantoms this season with a 2.88 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage.

MORE OVERTIME:

Hershey has played beyond regulation in each of its last six games, establishing a new franchise record, eclipsing their previous mark, after previously going 2-0-2-1 from Oct. 23-Nov. 5, 2021. During the current stretch, Hershey has earned one victory, along with three defeats in overtime and two shootout losses. Along with three victories in regulation prior to the overtime streak, the Bears have earned points in their last nine consecutive games (4-0-3-2), the club's longest stretch of accruing points in consecutive games since achieving the same feat three separate times during the 2023-24 campaign.

SHORTY LET'S RIDE:

Grant Cruikshank scored his third shorthanded goal of the season last night, tying him for the league lead with Utica's Kyle Criscuolo, Grand Rapids John Leonard, Springfield's Chris Wagner, and Colorado's Tye Felhaber. Cruikshank is the first Bear to score three shorthanded goals since Bogdan Trineyev in 2023-24. Hershey's seven shorthanded goals are tied for the most in the AHL with San Diego and Syracuse.

BEARS BITES:

The Bears signed defenseman Phip Waugh to a professional tryout agreement (PTO) today. Waugh has scored four points (2g, 2a) in seven games with ECHL Savannah and posted two assists in 11 games with the Abbotsford Canucks this season...Entering tonight, the Bears have been outshot in six straight games, allowing 32 or more shots in each contest...Rookie forward Ilya Protas has points in six straight games (3g, 3a) while defender Louie Belpedio has points in three straight games (1g, 3a). The former Phantom has logged nine points (4g, 5a) in his last 10 contests...Hershey's game originally scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 25 vs. Charlotte at GIANT Center has been postponed due to the weather forecast. A make-up date has yet to be determined.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Jan. 24, 2007 - Chad Wiseman posted the first natural hat trick of his pro career as the Bears defeated the Philadelphia Phantoms. The Bears scored 5 goals in the second period to emerge with a 6-1 victory. Goaltender Davis Parley, called up from South Carolina (ECHL), made his AHL debut with 21 saves.







American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

