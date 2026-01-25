P-Bruins Grab Two Points in Shootout Victory over Islanders

Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport, CT - The Providence Bruins grabbed two points in a 4-3 shootout victory over the Bridgeport Islanders on Saturday night at Total Mortgage Arena. Defenseman Christian Wolanin recorded two assists, while forwards Patrick Brown, Dalton Bancroft, and Riley Tufte scored goals in regulation. John Farinacci netted the shootout-winning goal in the third round.

How It Happened

Liam Foudy poked a loose puck in the crease across the goal line to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead with 28 seconds remaining in the first period.

Adam Beckman fired a wrist shot under the glove of the goaltender on a breakaway to extend the Bridgeport lead to 2-0 with 12:14 to play in the second frame.

Brown jammed a rebound across the goal line from the left post to cut the Islanders' lead to 2-1 with 5:32 left in the second period. Frederic Brunet and Wolanin received the assists.

Joey Abate wrapped the puck around the net and slid a cross-crease pass to Bancroft at the left post, where he tapped it into the back of the net to tie the game at 2-2 with 2:26 remaining in the second period. Jake Schmaltz was credited with a secondary assist.

Tufte collected a loose puck in the low slot and slid a shot inside the right post to give the P-Bruins a 3-2 lead with 9:32 to play in the third frame. Matej Blumel and Wolanin received the assists.

Just 26 seconds later, Foudy protected the puck around a defender heading towards the crease and tucked it past the right pad of the goaltender to tie the game at 3-3.

Farinacci scored the lone goal of the shootout in the third round. Goaltender Luke Cavallin stopped all three shootout attempts.

Stats

Tufte scored his team leading 16th goal of the season.

Bancroft netted his first goal of the season.

Cavallin stopped 26 of 29 shots faced. The P-Bruins totaled 35 shots.

The power play went 0-for-1 and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

The P-Bruins improve to 29-8-1-0.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins host the Toronto Marlies on Sunday, January 25 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 1:05 p.m.

