Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Colorado

WHO: Ontario Reign (26-12-1-1, 54pts) vs. Colorado Eagles (25-9-1-3, 54pts)

WHAT: AHL REGULAR-SEASON GAME #41/72

WHEN: Saturday, January 24 @ 6:00 Pacific

WHERE: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA

HOW TO FOLLOW: VIDEO: FloHockey - AUDIO: Reign Radio - TWITTER: @ReignInsider & @OntarioReign

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: The Ontario Reign and Colorado Eagles square off in the sixth of eight total meetings this season, the second of four in Ontario at Toyota Arena. Nikita Alexandrov scored 34 seconds into overtime last night in Coachella Valley giving Ontario a 3-2-win finishing six straight games on the road with a 4-2-0 record as the Reign will now play four of their next five games on home ice. Alex Barré-Boulet scored a goal and added two assists last evening for Colorado in a 4-1 win at Bakersfield as the Eagles received goals from four different skaters in the second of six straight on the road after a six-game homestand.

THE LAST 10: Ontario is 8-2-0-0 in their last 10 games outscoring their opponents 33-26 producing three or more goals in eight of 10 contests. They've suffered one shutout loss while producing a shutout victory. Six of the 10 games have been determined by one-score with the Reign coming away victorious in all of them. Ontario is 24-4-1-1 when scoring three or more goals in a game this year.

Colorado is 5-3-0-2 in their last 10 games outscoring their opposition 35-26 producing three or more goals in nine of 10 contests. They've suffered one shutout loss while producing two shutout victories. Colorado is 25-6-4 when scoring three or more goal in a game this year.

HEAD-TO-HEAD SERIES: The Reign hold a 4-1-0 vs. the Eagles this season and a 1-0-0 record in Ontario. Ontario has outscored Colorado 17-16 while going 7-for-25 on the power-play and 13-for-14 on the penalty kill. Three of the first five games have been decided by one-goal with each contest going in favor of Ontario. Samuel Bolduc and Glenn Gawdin each have three goals and two assists for the Reign while Martin Chromiak has two goals and three assists. Jayson Megna paces the way for the Eagles with four goals and two assists. Pheonix Copley is 2-0-0 with a 2.43 goals against average and .925 save percentage.

HOME COOKIN: Tonight marks the first home game for Ontario since Jan. 9 when they defeated Henderson 5-4 in a shootout, 15 days ago. The Reign hold one of the best home records in the AHL at 13-4-1-1 having won four straight after losing three straight. Their longest win streak on home ice this season is five-games which was started on their third home game of the season, a 3-2 win vs. Colorado on Oct. 19.

REIGN STRONG IN THE OPENING NUMBER: It's another back-to-back set of games for the Reign this weekend making it the 12th of 19 back-to-back set of games Ontario will play this year. The Reign have put up an impressive 10-1-0-1 in game one of a back-to-back series having one five straight. Collectively, they've outscored their opponents 48-31 but are just 5-6-0-0 in the second game having been outscored 36-25. They're just 2-4-0 in the second game of a back-to-back over their last six.

TIGHTLY CONTESTED: The Reign have a 15-3-1-1 record in one-score games this season having won six straight and a 11-1-0-1 mark in their last 13 games. They've won three straight one-goal games on home ice.

PLAYERS TO WATCH: For Ontario, Martin Chromiak lifted his point streak to five-games (1G, 7A) with an assist and now has 12 points (4G, 8A) in his last 10 games. Cole Guttman extended his goal streak to three games last evening and now has eight goals in his last nine games and 12 points (8G, 4A) in his last 10 games. Nikita Alexandrov has six points (3G, 3A) in his last five games and 21 points (7G, 14A) in 21 games with Ontario this season after scoring the overtime winner and adding an assist last night.

For Colorado, Alex Barré-Boulet is fourth in the AHL with 40 points (13G, 27A) and a has a point in 14 of his last 16 games with 24 points (7G, 17A). Jayson Megna is tied for fifth in the league with 19 goals but has been goal-less in his last four after potting 13 in his previous 14 games.

BETWEEN TWO PIPES: For Ontario, Erik Portillo made 32 saves last night improving to 10-1-1 on the year with a 2.30 goals against average and .915 save percentage. He has won five straight games since returning from injury after missing 16 consecutive games from Nov. 13-Jan. 2. He is victorious in nine consecutive decisions. Expect Pheonix Copley to get the nod tonight as the two have alternated starts the last 10 games. He made 12 saves on 14 shots in a 3-1 loss at Texas last Sunday and has lost two of his last three starts after winning five of his previous six.

For Colorado, Kyle Keyser made 25 saves on 26 shots in the 4-1 win at Bakersfield last night for his fifth straight win where he's posted a 0.60 goals against average and .979 save percentage with two shutouts. He's allowed just three goals on 141 shots during the span and collectively is 5-1-0 this year with a 1.00 GAA and .962 SV%. Trent Miner made 21 saves on 24 shots as the Eagles were shutout 3-0 in Bakersfield on Wednesday after pitching a 35 save shutout last Saturday in a 3-0 win over Henderson. Isak Posch has not appeared for the Eagles since being pulled vs. Ontario where he allowed six goals on 21 shots on Jan. 13 in a 6-3 loss.







