Reign Downed, 4-3, by Gulls
Published on February 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (28-13-1-1) fell to the San Diego Gulls (20-14-6-3) Saturday night by a final score of 4-3 in in front of 12,920 fans at Pechanga Arena. The Reign host the Coachella Valley Firebirds Sunday at 3 p.m. PST.
The Gulls one and only lead of the night came when Nathan Gaucher provided the game winner with just 18 seconds remaining in regulation. Andre Lee opened the scoring with his team leading 18th of the year stretching his goal streak to three-games as Ontario led 1-0 after the first period. Jared Wright finished with a goal and an assist for the second straight game as he gave the Reign a 2-1 lead early in the second. Jakub Dvořák scored at 5:34 of the third period making it 3-2 before the Gulls tied it at 10:38. Pheonix Copley made 35 saves in the loss in his 300th AHL game.
1st 2nd 3rd FINAL
ONT 1 1 1 3
SD 0 1 3 4
Shots PP
ONT 19 0/2
SD 39 0/4
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Nathan Gaucher (SD)
2. Judd Caulfield (SD)
3. Tyson Hinds (SD)
W: Clang
L: Copley
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
American Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2026
- Reign Downed, 4-3, by Gulls - Ontario Reign
- The Canucks Fell, 3-2, to the Condors in Hard-Fought Battle - Abbotsford Canucks
- Two-Goal Lead Slips Away in 3-2 OT Loss to Eagles - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ungar Sets Record with 51 Saves in Condors' Sweep - Bakersfield Condors
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.