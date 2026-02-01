Reign Downed, 4-3, by Gulls

The Ontario Reign (28-13-1-1) fell to the San Diego Gulls (20-14-6-3) Saturday night by a final score of 4-3 in in front of 12,920 fans at Pechanga Arena. The Reign host the Coachella Valley Firebirds Sunday at 3 p.m. PST.

The Gulls one and only lead of the night came when Nathan Gaucher provided the game winner with just 18 seconds remaining in regulation. Andre Lee opened the scoring with his team leading 18th of the year stretching his goal streak to three-games as Ontario led 1-0 after the first period. Jared Wright finished with a goal and an assist for the second straight game as he gave the Reign a 2-1 lead early in the second. Jakub Dvořák scored at 5:34 of the third period making it 3-2 before the Gulls tied it at 10:38. Pheonix Copley made 35 saves in the loss in his 300th AHL game.

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 1 1 1 3

SD 0 1 3 4

Shots PP

ONT 19 0/2

SD 39 0/4

Three Stars -

1. Nathan Gaucher (SD)

2. Judd Caulfield (SD)

3. Tyson Hinds (SD)

W: Clang

L: Copley

