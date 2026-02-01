Two-Goal Lead Slips Away in 3-2 OT Loss to Eagles

TUCSON, AZ - The Tucson Roadrunners (19-15-8-0) built a two-goal lead but were unable to hold on in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Colorado Eagles (28-10-1-3) on Saturday night at Tucson Arena.

After a scoreless first period, Tucson jumped out to a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals in an 11-minute span. Andrew Agozzino opened the scoring just over five and a half minutes into the second period, and Ben McCartney followed with a power-play goal at 16:39.

McCartney led all skaters with two points (1g, 1a), while Cameron Hebig and Scott Perunovich each recorded an assist. Goaltender Matthew Villalta stopped 24 of 27 shots in another strong performance between the pipes.

Despite the loss, Tucson remains in the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division in seventh with 46 points.

HIGHLIGHTS

TEAM NOTES

Tucson's two-goal second period marked the fourth consecutive game Tucson has scored in the middle frame.

The Roadrunners have outscored opponents 9-1 in the second period in the last six games dating back to Jan. 21 vs SD.

Tucson has scored 46 second-period goals this season, tied for the 3rd-most in the Western Conference.

Tucson has played 18 overtime games this season, the most in the AHL, and owns a 9-0-8-0 record in extra time.

Three of Tucson's last four games dating back to Jan. 25 at Henderson have required OT.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Andrew Agozzino scored his fifth goal and sixth point in his last seven games dating back to Jan. 20 vs. SD.

Ben McCartney had the lone assist on Agozzino's goal, marking the 150th point of his AHL career.

Ben McCartney added a goal for his seventh multi-point game of the season and 18th goal of the year, tying his career-high 18-goal season in 2021-22.

McCartney's tally was his fourth power-play goal of the season and 21st of his career, putting him just two shy of tying Michael Bunting for 2nd all-time in franchise history (23).

With Saturday's multi-point performance, McCartney pushed his home-point streak to four games dating back to Jan. 20 vs. SD, totalling five points (3g, 2a) in that span. He also has eight points (4g, 4a) in his last seven games dating back to Jan. 20.

Cameron Hebig recorded the 90th assist of his Roadrunners career, one shy of tying Kyle Capobianco for 2nd all-time in franchise history (91).

Saturday's helper marked Hebig's 20th assist of the season, one shy of his career high (21 in 2024-25).

Hebig and Scott Perunovich each notched their team-high 11th power-play point of the season on McCartney's second-period goal.

Perunovich's assist marked his 26th of the season, the 3rd-most in the AHL among defensemen. He also ranks 4th in points (28) among all AHL blueliners.

Ben McCartney celebrates aftering scoring his team-high 18th goal of the season on Saturday. (Photo: Tyler Horton / Tucson Roadrunners)

THE RUNDOWN

FIRST PERIOD

Roadrunners goaltender Matthew Villalta was tested early but stood tall and denied Colorado's Ivan Ivan on a breakaway just one minute into the game.

Aside from the early chance, both teams' defenses were locked in, allowing just two shots on goal apiece through the opening 7:30 of play.

Ninety seconds later, Tucson generated its first Grade-A opportunity of the night when Maxim Barbashev flew in on a two-on-one and set up Jack Ricketts for a one-timer in the slot, but Colorado netminder Kyle Keyser turned it aside to keep the game scoreless.

The second half of the period followed a similar script, as neither side conceded much ice and the game settled into a playoff-like intensity. With just over 3:30 remaining, a Roadrunners hooking penalty gave the Eagles the first power play of the night, but Tucson limited Colorado to one shot on goal and Villalta made his ninth save of the period to keep the game scoreless heading into the first intermission.

SECOND PERIOD

Tucson earned its first man advantage of the night when Colorado's Valtteri Puustinen was sent to the box for tripping 2:30 into the middle frame. The Eagles' penalty kill didn't bend, however, keeping the game scoreless.

Despite coming up empty on the power play, the Roadrunners struck first at 5:38 on a two-on-one rush. Ben McCartney carried the puck into the zone and slipped a pass over an Eagles defender's stick to Andrew Agozzino, who deked to his backhand and lifted the puck into the top corner past Keyser to give Tucson a 1-0 lead.

Tucson continued to apply pressure and nearly doubled its advantage just under nine minutes in when Kevin Connauton's wrist shot created a dangerous rebound and net-front scramble before Colorado's defense cleared the puck out of harm's way.

The Roadrunners' defense continued to frustrate the Eagles offense, and tensions boiled over just under 12 minutes into the period when Ivan and Tucson's Scott Perunovich exchanged shoves after Villalta covered the puck. Both players were given roughing minors, setting up two minutes of four-on-four play.

Neither team capitalized on the extra ice, but an elbowing penalty against Colorado gave Tucson its second power play of the night with four minutes remaining.

The Roadrunners wasted little time cashing in, as McCartney buried a rebound off Cameron Hebig's shot at 16:39 to extend Tucson's lead to 2-0.

A late penalty against Tucson gave the Eagles an opportunity to respond, but the Roadrunners' penalty kill stepped up once again to preserve the two-goal lead heading into the final intermission.

THIRD PERIOD

Needing a pair of goals to even the score, the Eagles struck early and cut Tucson's lead in half when Jayson Megna beat Villalta with a quick wrist shot from close range at 3:44.

The Roadrunners responded three minutes later, as Jalen Luypen set up Lleyton Moore for a one-timer from the point, but the shot was deflected wide.

Colorado answered at the midway point of the period, when Bryan Yoon drove to the net and beat Villalta glove side to tie the game at 2-2 at 9:39.

Villalta quickly regrouped and came up with a key stop moments later, turning aside Ronnie Attard's deflection from the slot with a kick save to keep the game tied with under eight minutes remaining. Neither team generated a shot or dangerous chance over the final four minutes, and the game went to overtime.

OVERTIME

Just 30 seconds into the extra frame, Perunovich carried the puck cross-ice and fired a hard shot on goal, but Colorado goaltender Kyle Keyser punched it aside to keep the game going.

Villalta answered with a clutch stop of his own moments later, denying Tristen Nielsen from point-blank range. Nielsen ultimately got the last word, slipping a shot through Villalta's five-hole with 39 seconds remaining to secure the overtime win.

UP NEXT

The Roadrunners will travel to California to face the Ontario Reign on Wednesday at Toyota Arena. Puck drop is set for 8 p.m. AZT. Fans can listen live on FOX Sports 1450 AM and the iHeartRadio app, watch on AHLtv on FloHockey and secure their seats online at Ticketmaster.com.







