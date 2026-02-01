Gerasimyuk Assigned to Charlotte
Published on February 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers have assigned goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk from the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates to the Checkers.
Gerasimyuk, 22, is 4-4-1 this season in Charlotte, posting a 2.33 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage, along with two shutouts. The St. Petersburg, RUS, native last saw action on January 18 against Hershey, making 16 saves in a 4-3 win.
He's suited up for five games in Savannah during the 2025-26 season, logging a 2-2-1 record, a 2.35 GAA and a .902 save percentage.
