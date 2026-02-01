Gerasimyuk Assigned to Charlotte

The Florida Panthers have assigned goaltender Kirill Gerasimyuk from the ECHL's Savannah Ghost Pirates to the Checkers.

Gerasimyuk, 22, is 4-4-1 this season in Charlotte, posting a 2.33 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage, along with two shutouts. The St. Petersburg, RUS, native last saw action on January 18 against Hershey, making 16 saves in a 4-3 win.

He's suited up for five games in Savannah during the 2025-26 season, logging a 2-2-1 record, a 2.35 GAA and a .902 save percentage.







