Mikulas Hovorka Recalled by Panthers
Published on February 5, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Florida Panthers have recalled defenseman Mikulas Hovorka from the Charlotte Checkers.
Hovorka, 24, has recorded two goals and eight assists in 30 games this season with Charlotte. The Prague, CZE, native is in the middle of his second AHL campaign with the Checkers, totalling 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 90 career appearances.
Before joining the Checkers, he played two years with Motor České Budějovice in the Czech Extraliga from 2022-24, the highest-level hockey league in the Czech Republic. Hovorka signed a two-year NHL contract with the Panthers in April of 2024; he is yet to make his NHL debut.
