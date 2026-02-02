Roed and Firkus Each Score Twice in 5-1 Win over Reign

Published on February 1, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the Ontario Reign on Sunday afternoon at Toyota Arena by the final score of 5-1. Lleyton Roed scored two goals and added an assist, and Jagger Firkus recorded his fourth multi-goal game of the season to help the Firebirds snap their three-game winless streak.

The Firebirds opened the scoring just 54 seconds into the game as Jani Nyman set up Jagger Firkus for his 15th goal of the season. Caden Price picked up the secondary assist as Firkus' shot beat Reign goaltender Erik Portillo. Coachella Valley extended their lead with their fourth shorthanded goal of the season. Ty Nelson sprung Lleyton Roed into the offensive zone on a 2-on-1 rush. Roed waited and fired a shot from the right circle to make it 2-0 at 8:14. Ontario responded on that same powerplay with a goal from Jack Hughes to pull back within a goal.

Mitchell Stephens restored Coachella Valley's two-goal lead at 4:17 of the second period as Roed drove the puck to front of the net. Stephens put home the loose puck in front of the net for his seventh goal of the season and Eduard Sale picked up the other assist. Lleyton Roed's one-timer for his second goal of the game put the Firebirds up by three at 16:02. Logan Morrison and Tyson Jugnauth combined for the helpers.

Coachella Valley capped off their scoring as Jagger Firkus netted his second goal of the game on a goal-mouth scramble at 9:34 of the third period. Oscar Fisker Molgaard earned the only assist.

Jack LaFontaine made 20 saves on 21 shots in the win. Coachella Valley outshot Ontario 31-21. The Firebirds finished the game 0-for-2 on the powerplay and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill. With the win, the Firebirds record improves to 23-14-5-0 on the season.

THREE STARS

3.) Jack LaFontaine (CV) - LaFontaine made 20 saves to earn his third win of the season.

2.) Jagger Firkus (CV) - Firkus scored twice to record his fourth multi-goal game of the year.

1.) Lleyton Roed (CV) - Roed's second career three-point game (2 goals, 1 assist) helped the Firebirds back into the win column.

The Firebirds continue their road trip as they face the San Jose Barracuda this Wednesday, February 4th at Tech CU Arena. The puck drops at 7:00 p.m. PT.

Next Home Game!

The Firebirds return home on Friday, February 13th as they face the Tucson Roadrunners for Kraken Night, presented by Alaska Airlines! Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. PT.







