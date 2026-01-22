Carson Rehkopf's First Pro Hat Trick Helps Extend Firebirds' Winning Streak to Six

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, defeated the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday night at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 4-3. Carson Rehkopf scored three times and Gustav Olofsson picked up three assists to help extend the Firebirds' winning streak to six straight games.

The Firebirds got out to a 2-0 lead in the opening period. Tyson Jugnauth's wrist shot went through a crowd and ended up in the back of the net just 1:08 into the game. Jacob Melanson and Ville Ottavainen earned the assists on Jugnauth's sixth of the season. Coachella Valley extended their lead as Carson Rehkopf beat San Jose goaltender Laurent Brossoit five-hole at 5:16. Lleyton Roed and Gustav Olofsson recorded the helpers.

San Jose tied the game early in the second period with a pair of goals, including one 58 seconds to the period on the powerplay from Colin White. Rehkopf put home a rebound from an Olofsson shot home for his second goal of the game to put Coachella Valley on top at 16:38 of the middle frame.

Rehkopf completed the hat trick at 8:01 of the third period, beating Brossoit over his right shoulder to make it 4-2. The Barracuda made it a one goal game on a goal from Cam Lund late in the game, but the Firebirds prevailed with the victory.

Victor Ostman made 26 saves on 29 shots to pick up his ninth win of the season. Coachella Valley was outshot by San Jose 29-18. The Firebirds finished the game 0-for-2 on the powerplay and 2-for-3 on the penalty kill. With the win, the Firebirds record improves to 22-12-4-0 on the season.

THREE STARS

3.) Tyson Jugnauth (CV) - Scored the game's opening goal. Jugnauth picked up his 29th point of the season, leading all rookie defensemen in scoring in the AHL.

2.) Gustav Olofsson (CV) - Olofsson notched three assists to help his team to the victory.

1.) Carson Rehkopf (CV) - Rehkopf scored three times to record his first professional hat trick. His final goal was the game-winner.

