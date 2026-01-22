Gulls Make Themselves at Home in Tucson

The San Diego Gulls defeated the Tucson Roadrunners 5-3 tonight from Tucson Convention Center Arena. The Gulls took all four road games in the season series against the Roadruners for the first time since the 2016-17 season. San Diego improves to 18-12-6-2 on the campaign and 10-4-4-0 away from Pechanga Arena.

Justin Bailey opened the scoring for San Diego with his 14th goal of the season just 1:43 into the game. On the Gulls' final goal, Bailey registered an assist for his 300th career AHL point (169-131=300). The Gulls forward also now owns the team-lead in goals and ranks third in points among active skaters with 14-9#.

Jan Mysak netted his first two-goal game of the season including tonight's game-winner. Eight of Mysak's nine goals this season have come on the road. Mysak now has 9-11 points on the campaign.

Nikita Nesterenko tallied a goal and his first assist of the season tonight securing a three-point (2-1=3) series against the Roadrunners.

Cal Burke netted his first goal of the season in a Gulls sweater.

Sasha Pastujov tallied his team-leading 20th assist of the season. The Gulls forward has 1-4=5 points in his last five games and leads San Diego skaters with 9-20) points on the season.

Roland McKeown collected his 12th assist of the season. His 3-12=15 points lead all San Diego blueliners while his 12 assists are tied for the team lead among defensemen.

Nikolas Brouillard earned his 12th assist of the year, his second assist in as many nights against the Roadrunners. His 12 assists are tied with Roland McKeown for the team lead among defensemen.

Matthew Phillips registered his 19th assist of the campaign. Phillips ranks second among Gulls skaters with his 8-19' points.

Ryan Carpenter, Yegor Sidorov and Noah Warren each tallied an assist tonight.

Calle Clang stopped 27-of-30 shots tonight for his third consecutive victory and ninth win of the season.

The Gulls will continue their four-game road trip and head to Abbotsford this weekend for a pair of games against the Canucks this Saturday and Sunday.

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Centerman Jan Mysak

On how important these two games against Tucson were

If you look at the standings, you know it's important. So we're happy for the win again.

On playing on a line with Sasha Pastujov and Matthew Phillips

Obviously, I really like to play with them. They're really good players, so it makes the game kind of easy to play with them. I got two [goals] so I'm happy, and I just keep rolling.

On scoring eight of his nine goals on the road

Oh, I don't know. I mean, why not?

On scoring within five feet of the net

We know we can score from there. I mean, a lot of goals are scored in the crease. Our plan to go is to go there. Sometimes we have success so it's pretty good.

On heading to Abbotsford for the next two games

It's important to have a good recovery tomorrow, the next day, and then be ready for the game. It's going to be a tough one too, so we're going to be ready.

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On the team getting the job done in the third period

The response in the third was excellent. I think the summary of the game as a whole, that's the way you want to start, as fast as we possibly can. Then what this game was going to do was it was going to test some discipline and maturity from us, when you're protecting that kind of lead early. I thought we got away from it. Then in the second period, we spent time watching, and we could see how dangerous Tucson is through transition. But then it sets up for a great, challenging third period to see how we're going to respond as a 60-minute game. We came out and responded the right way.

On the team scoring within five feet of the crease last night and tonight

It's a numbers game. Once you get a right around there, just numbers to the net, numbers around the net, and what you do is you find stuff. That's where it was waiting for us today. If you want to score, you got to get in there.

On the Jan Mysak and Matthew Phillips clicking tonight

It's inevitable. It's just a matter of time. Two guys that have good chemistry together and have plenty of skill and have big time plays.

On Calle Clang's back-to-back performances

I looked him in the eyes after the game, and I just want to see what he looked like. He looked fresh enough and I asked him how did he feel? He said he didn't have a ton of high danger looks and wasn't scrambling. Sometimes you look at him and it's like, yeah, he can't go again. But this was an opportunity to try it.

On what he wants to see out of the group against Abbotsford

Abbotsford's a team on the climb. I know where they're at in the standings, but every time I look at them, I see the defending champions. There is the makings of that in that team. So that's the way we've got to prepare.







