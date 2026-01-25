Gulls Taken Down by Canucks, 3-1

Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls fell 3-1 to the Abbotsford Canucks Saturday night at Rogers Forum. The Gulls now sit with an 18-13-6-2 record.

Yegor Sidorv scored his ninth goal of the season, giving him points in back-to-back contests (1-1=2).

Calle Clang stopped 20-of-22 shots. Clang ranks sixth among AHL qualified goaltenders with a 2.22 goals-against average this season.

The Gulls return to Rogers Forum tomorrow afternoon for the second half of their back-to-back with the Canucks (4 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Center Ryan Carpenter

On tonight's tight loss to Abbotsford

Two good checking teams. I think all of the games have been decided by one goal besides the empty net. They have a lot of skill, and they have some guys back and healthy, so I think they're a little bit deeper of a team than we've seen in the past, we have to give them credit. We weren't too happy with our first period with some of the odd man rushes we gave up especially to their skill. Then on the power play, myself included, we got to find ways to win some faceoffs for the group, get some more zone time and get some more looks. That kind of felt like the difference tonight.

On going scoreless on the power play

I think it starts with, [for] myself, on the dot and finding a way to get possession and get set up. It saves you 20-30 seconds if you don't have to break the puck out. They have good killers over there, so you have to give them credit, but sometimes it's just an execution thing and also, for me, winning a battle on the dot.

On facing Abbotsford again tomorrow

I'm sure coach will have some takeaways for us, maybe some adjustments. I think overall after the first was a little bit better of a checking game, so we're going to want to check well and check with our legs, stay out of the box and don't give their power play opportunities and make a few adjustments. You try to learn from it and at the same time flush it as quick as you can. That's the beauty of playing a back-to-back and we need this one tomorrow.

Assistant coach Michael Babcock

On what makes Abbotsford difficult to play against

They're extremely structured, really well coached. Their skill works hard and they really hopped up on us in the first period there. We kind of got adjusted to the game in that portion. I really liked our second period and we had some chances. Enough chances, especially on the power play, to put the game away. And it just didn't go in our favor.

On the power play tonight

We found it the other night in Tucson, and it helped us get the tie and then we ended up winning in overtime. We were hoping to find the same thing here, and obviously it just didn't work out for us. There are definitely some things we can clean up. Some things we'll look at, hopefully adjust for tomorrow and then we're right back at it.

On the message to the team with the quick turn around

There's not a whole lot of time to dwell on it. There'll be a couple things that we want to tighten up as coaches. But there were more than enough chances to win the game and to put ourselves in good positions. We liked a good chunk of our game too. And so just finding the good in that and then continue to use that as momentum for tomorrow.







American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.