Capitals Re-Sign Bogdan Trineyev to Two-Year Contract

Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The Washington Capitals, the National Hockey League affiliate of the Hershey Bears, have re-signed forward Bogdan Trineyev to a two-year contract. The first year of Trineyev's contract will be a two-way contract, while the second year will be a one-way contract. The announcement was made by Washington senior vice president and general manager Chris Patrick.

Trineyev, 23, has produced 20 points (9g, 11a) in 30 games with the Bears this season to rank fourth in team scoring, while being one of two players to score a power-play goal and a shorthanded goal for the club. His 11 assists already represent a career high with Hershey, while his .67 points per game also represents a career best. Trineyev also made his NHL debut with the Capitals on Dec. 13 at Winnipeg, and has appeared in two NHL games to date with Washington.

Last season, Trineyev collected a career-high 22 points (14g, 8a) in 62 games to finish tied for 13th in team scoring, then proceeded to pace the club during the Calder Cup Playoffs by netting five goals and two assists for a team-leading seven points in eight postseason contests.

During his first full AHL campaign in 2023-24, Trineyev recorded 16 points (9g, 7a) in 63 games with Hershey. The Voronezh, Russia native led Bears rookies in games played and ranked second among first-year players in goals, assists, points and plus-minus (+12). In addition, Trineyev's three shorthanded goals led Hershey and ranked tied for first among AHL rookies. Trineyev appeared in all 20 games during Hershey's run to the Calder Cup championship, registering four assists.

Trineyev spent the 2022-23 season with Dynamo Moscow of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), where he recorded 13 points (2g, 11a) in 39 games. Trineyev ranked tied for ninth on the team in assists and tied for seventh in hits (41) in the regular season and added two assists in five KHL playoff games. Trineyev also appeared in two games with Dynamo St. Petersburg of the Supreme Hockey League (Russia-2) and two games with Hershey during the 2022-23 season, before serving as a "Black Ace" while Hershey claimed the 2023 Calder Cup title.

The 6'3", 206-pound winger has appeared in 156 career regular-season games with the Bears, registering 56 points (32g, 24a) and recording a plus-minus rating of +32. His 156 games with the Bears represent the second-highest total of any NHL-contracted player on Hershey's roster.

Drafted by the Capitals in the fourth round (117th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Trineyev played in two Calder Cup Playoff games with Hershey in 2022, making his AHL debut in Game 2 of the Bears' first round series against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.







American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.