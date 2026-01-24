Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Parker Gavlas to PTO
Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Parker Gavlas to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).
Additionally, the club has released defenseman Owen Gallatin from his PTO. Gallatin will return to the ECHL's Maine Mariners.
Gavlas, 26, has recorded eleven points (6 g, 5 a) in 35 games as a member of the ECHL's Bloomington Bison this season. He sits third on the club in points by a defenseman.
As season ago, Gavlas played in five games with the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals and 26 games with the University of Saskatchewan. He recorded seven points (1 g, 6 a) in his 26 CWUAA games with the University of Saskatchewan.
