Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Owen Gallatin to PTO

Published on January 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Owen Gallatin to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).

Gallatin, 23, has played 23 ECHL games this season. He appeared in one game with the Fort Wayne Komets, then was traded to the Maine Mariners on Nov. 3.

With the Mariners, Gallatin has skated in 22 games and recorded five points (1 g, 4 a).

Prior to turning pro, the native of White Bear Lake, MN, played four seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. As a member of the Bulldogs, Gallatin skated in 152 games, scoring 79 points (19 g, 60 a).

Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2025-26 season are powered by Verizon.

Join the Wolf Pack for the 2025-26 season! Single game tickets are on sale now!







American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.