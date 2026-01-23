Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Owen Gallatin to PTO
Published on January 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Associate General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Owen Gallatin to a professional tryout agreement (PTO).
Gallatin, 23, has played 23 ECHL games this season. He appeared in one game with the Fort Wayne Komets, then was traded to the Maine Mariners on Nov. 3.
With the Mariners, Gallatin has skated in 22 games and recorded five points (1 g, 4 a).
Prior to turning pro, the native of White Bear Lake, MN, played four seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth. As a member of the Bulldogs, Gallatin skated in 152 games, scoring 79 points (19 g, 60 a).
