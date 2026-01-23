Belleville Sens Launch Adopt-A-School Program

BELLEVILLE, ON - With the Belleville Senators now into the second half of the season and the playoff push not far away, the club is offering businesses a chance to help area students get out to CAA Arena to take in the action.

The Sen's Adopt-A-School Program allows local businesses to buy a block of 100 tickets to a Belleville Sens game and donate them to a local school board. Those tickets would then be used by the schools for field trips, performance initiatives, and to provide more opportunities to get out to a game for students who may not otherwise be able to attend.

In return for their generosity and support, participating businesses will receive a logo placement on the Sens Adopt-A-School web page and scoreboard during home games, along with an in-arena shout out!

"This program gives our corporate partners an opportunity to turn their support of the Belleville Senators into something truly meaningful for local students," said Jeremy Coulter, Manager of Corporate Partnerships. "Through Adopt-A-School, businesses can share the excitement of a Senators game with classrooms across our region and help inspire the next generation of fans."

