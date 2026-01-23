Sunday's Hershey Bears Game Postponed

(Hershey, PA - Jan. 23, 2026) - The American Hockey League has announced that the Hershey Bears game versus the Charlotte Checkers on Sunday, January 25 at GIANT Center has been postponed due to the weather forecast. A make-up date is yet to be determined.

Fans who purchased tickets to Sunday's game are asked to hold them at this time, and further information will be communicated once the game is rescheduled.

Hershey's game tonight, Friday, January 23, is on as scheduled. The puck drops at 7 p.m. versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at GIANT Center.







