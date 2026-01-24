Bears Loan Simon Pinard to Stingrays

Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that they have loaned forward Simon Pinard to the team's ECHL affiliate, the South Carolina Stingrays.

Pinard, 24, has appeared in three games with Hershey this season, logging one assist. The 5'10", 190-pound forward is currently tied for fifth in ECHL scoring with 36 points (12g, 24a) in 36 games for the Stingrays.

The Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms tonight at 7:05 p.m. Hershey returns home to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Saturday, Feb. 7 at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Women in Sports Night.







