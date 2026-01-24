Reign Edge Firebirds, 3-2

Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Ontario Reign News Release







The Ontario Reign (26-12-1-1) defeated the Coachella Valley Firebirds (25-12-2-1) Friday night by a final score of 3-2 in overtime in front of 6,545 fans at Acrisure Arena posting a record of 4-2-0 on the six-game road trip. The Reign will host the Colorado Eagles Saturday at Toyota Arena for a 6 p.m. puck-drop.

After the Firebirds tied the contest on an extra attacker score with 2:21 left in regulation, Nikita Alexandrov capped off a two-point night scoring his 10th of the season for the overtime winner 34 seconds into the extra session. Cole Guttman scored for his third straight game and now has eight tallies in his last nine games while also finishing the night with an assist. Glenn Gawdin started the scoring in the first period with his seventh of the season. Francesco Pinelli recorded his first fighting major of the season while Jacob Doty notched his team leading fourth of the campaign. Erik Portillo made 32 saves as he has now won five straight games since returning from injury and nine consecutive decisions. Ontario improved to 15-3-1-1 in one-score games this season having won six straight.

1st 2nd 3rd OT FINAL

ONT 1 0 1 1 3

CV 1 0 1 0 2

Shots PP

ONT 17 0/0

CV 34 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Nikita Alexandrov (ONT)

2. John Hayden (CV)

3. Erik Portillo (ONT)

W: Portillo

L: Östman

