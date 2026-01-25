Third-Period Surge Lifts Barracuda Past Condors, 5-3

Bakersfield Condors' Luke Prokop battles San Jose Barracuda's Kasper Halttunen

San Jose, Calif. - The San Jose Barracuda (22-13-1-2) defeated the Bakersfield Condors (22-12-6-0), 5-3, on Saturday night at Tech CU Arena, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period to open a four-game homestand with a win.

San Jose struck first on the power play when Oliver Wahlstrom (11) ripped in a shot at 5:28. Bakersfield answered with a power-play goal from Quinn Hutson (24) at 9:03, then took the lead late in the period as Damien Carfagna (4) scored at 18:48, giving the Condors a 2-1 advantage after 20 minutes.

The Barracuda pulled even early in the second period when Cam Lund (7) snapped a shot past Connor Ungar at 1:53, but Bakersfield responded midway through the frame on a Josh Brown (2) tally at 8:48 to reclaim the lead, 3-2, heading into the intermission.

San Jose took control in the third period. Jimmy Huntington (7) tied the game at 2:23, putting home a carom from the end-wall. Colin White (11) then netted the game-winning goal at 15:15, burying a backhander in tight, before Igor Chernyshov (12) sealed the victory with an empty-net goal at 19:40. Egor Afanasyev recorded two assists, while Laurent Brossoit stopped 23 of 26 shots as the Barracuda outshot Bakersfield 43-26.

The Barracuda continue their homestand on Friday, Jan. 30 as they host the Calgary Wranglers at Tech CU Arena for First Responders Night. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT. For tickets, visit SJBarracuda.com/tickets.

