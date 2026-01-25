Reign Get Past Eagles, 4-1
Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (27-12-1-1) defeated the Colorado Eagles (25-10-1-3) Saturday night by a final score of 4-1 in in front of 9,987 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will host the Abbotsford Canucks Wednesday at 7 p.m. PST.
Cole Guttman scored a pair of first period goals with his first coming 18 seconds into the contest as Ontario led 2-0 after the first period. Andre Lee scored midway through the second period for his team leading 16th of the season and then the Eagles found the back of the net shortly after as the Reign took a 3-1 lead into the third period. Aatu Jämsen scored on the power-play in the third period while Nikita Alexandrov finished the game with a pair of assists.
1st 2nd 3rd FINAL
ONT 2 1 1 4
COL 0 1 0 1
Shots PP
ONT 22 1/3
COL 29 0/2
Three Stars -
1. Cole Guttman (ONT)
2. Nikita Alexandrov (ONT)
3. Pheonix Copley (ONT)
W: Copley
L: Miner
For all the latest news and updates, download the official Reign Mobile App and follow the Reign on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026
- Gulls Taken Down by Canucks, 3-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Third-Period Surge Lifts Barracuda Past Condors, 5-3 - San Jose Barracuda
- Reign Get Past Eagles, 4-1 - Ontario Reign
- Canucks Defeat Gulls in 3-1 Win - Abbotsford Canucks
- Roadrunners' Comeback Bid Falls Short in 4-3 Loss at Henderson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Roadrunners Edged, 4-3, by Silver Knights - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ontario Flies out of Gates to Top Eagles, 4-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Condors' Road Unbeaten Run Ends in San Jose - Bakersfield Condors
- Tucker Terrific in Overtime - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolf Pack Drop 4-1 Decision to Toronto Marlies - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Lose to Checkers, 5-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Leason Helps Bears Salvage Point in 4-3 OT Loss to Phantoms - Hershey Bears
- Ads Get Second Straight over Iowa - Milwaukee Admirals
- Wolves Wallop IceHogs 4-1 - Chicago Wolves
- Milwaukee Outlasts Iowa 4-2 - Iowa Wild
- Syracuse Crunch Roll Past Utica Comets, 6-3 - Syracuse Crunch
- Amerks Come up Short to Monsters - Rochester Americans
- Halonen Strikes Twice, Comets Fall to Crunch 6-3 - Utica Comets
- Merilainen Shuts the Door as Belleville Blanks Springfield 1-0 - Belleville Senators
- Sens' Netminder Merilainen Steals 1-0 Win over T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- P-Bruins Grab Two Points in Shootout Victory over Islanders - Providence Bruins
- Checkers Cruise to 5-2 Win over Penguins - Charlotte Checkers
- Sawchenko Shines in Monsters 2-1 Win over Amerks - Cleveland Monsters
- Islanders Earn Point in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Bruins - Bridgeport Islanders
- Marlies' Rifai Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Abbotsford Canucks Calder Cup Legacy Sealed with a Ring - Abbotsford Canucks
- Roadrunners Recall Maxim Barbashev from Utah Grizzlies - Tucson Roadrunners
- Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Parker Gavlas to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Reign Preview - Ontario vs. Colorado - Ontario Reign
- Bears Loan Simon Pinard to Stingrays - Hershey Bears
- Capitals Re-Sign Bogdan Trineyev to Two-Year Contract - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Condors at Barracuda, 6 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Tampa Bay Lightning Recall Forward Jakob Pelletier from Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Keystone Showdown to Conclude Weekend Homestand - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Bears at Phantoms, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bears Sign Phip Waugh to Professional Tryout - Hershey Bears
- Reign Edge Firebirds, 3-2 - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.