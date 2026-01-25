Reign Get Past Eagles, 4-1

Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

The Ontario Reign (27-12-1-1) defeated the Colorado Eagles (25-10-1-3) Saturday night by a final score of 4-1 in in front of 9,987 fans at Toyota Arena. The Reign will host the Abbotsford Canucks Wednesday at 7 p.m. PST.

Cole Guttman scored a pair of first period goals with his first coming 18 seconds into the contest as Ontario led 2-0 after the first period. Andre Lee scored midway through the second period for his team leading 16th of the season and then the Eagles found the back of the net shortly after as the Reign took a 3-1 lead into the third period. Aatu Jämsen scored on the power-play in the third period while Nikita Alexandrov finished the game with a pair of assists.

1st 2nd 3rd FINAL

ONT 2 1 1 4

COL 0 1 0 1

Shots PP

ONT 22 1/3

COL 29 0/2

Three Stars -

1. Cole Guttman (ONT)

2. Nikita Alexandrov (ONT)

3. Pheonix Copley (ONT)

W: Copley

L: Miner

