Penguins Lose to Checkers, 5-2

Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, PA - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins were defeated by the Charlotte Checkers, 5-2, on Saturday night at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza.

Playing its seventh game in 11 days, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (27-12-2-2) saw its opponent score four-straight goals that put the game in a stranglehold. Goals allowed early and late in periods allowed Charlotte to safely secure the win, and take the eight-game season series, five games to three.

The Penguins grabbed the game's opening goal at 13:10 of the first period. Rutger McGroarty and Ville Koivunen strung together a series of passes, leading to Gabe Klassen muscling the puck across the goal line for his 11th goal of the season.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton held that 1-0 lead until Mackenzie Entwistle drove one to the back of the Penguins' net with 43.1 seconds left in the opening frame. Charlotte then went ahead 30 seconds into the second period on a tip-in by Ben Steeves.

Jack Studnicka scored on the first power play of the night for either team, redirecting a shot from the blue line behind Joel Blomqvist at 14:50 of the second. Another man-advantage marker by the Checkers extended their lead to 4-1 when Robert Mastrosimone's cross-crease pass hit off of a Penguin and went in with only three seconds remaining in the period.

Avery Hayes set up Aidan McDonough with a behind-the-back feed from below the goal line midway through the third period. However, that was all for the Penguins' offense, and an empty netter by Wilmer Skoog wrapped things up for Charlotte.

Blomqvist made 35 saves on 39 shots faced, while Checkers goalie Cooper Black stopped 20 shots in the win.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is exactly one week away, Saturday, Jan. 31. The Syracuse Crunch made their first visit to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza as the Penguins host their annual Crosscheck Cancer Night presented by Geisinger. Puck drop between the Penguins and Crunch is slated for 6:05 p.m.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season, including Full-Season, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans, as well as Corporate Partnership opportunities are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367. Individual-game tickets are also available by visiting

Ticketmaster.com, the Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza Box Office or calling the Penguins' front office at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

-penguins-







American Hockey League Stories from January 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.