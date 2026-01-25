Ontario Flies out of Gates to Top Eagles, 4-1
Published on January 24, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Colorado Eagles News Release
ONTARIO, CA - Ontario forward Cole Guttman struck for a pair of first-period goals, while goaltender Pheonix Copley made 28 saves on 29 shots, as the Reign defeated the Colorado Eagles 4-1 on Saturday. Eagles forward Danil Gushchin netted the team's lone goal in the loss, as Colorado finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play, while Ontario connected on one of three opportunities on the man-advantage.
An early 2-on-1 from the blue line would see Guttman take a cross-slot feed and slam the puck home, putting Ontario on top 1-0 just 18 seconds into the game.
A Colorado turnover in neutral ice would lead to another rush down the ice for the Reign, and again it would be Guttman to finish it off from the right side of the crease, pushing Ontario's advantage to 2-0 at the 7:05 mark of the first period. The Eagles would outshoot the Reign 9-7 after 20 minutes, but left for the first intermission still trailing, 2-0.
Colorado goaltender Trent Miner would give way to Kyle Keyser in net to begin the second period, but Ontario would keep the momentum moving. Forward Andre Lee sped into the zone before burying a wrister from the right-wing circle, giving the Reign a 3-0 lead at the 12:12 mark.
Needing a change in fortunes, the Eagles would get one when Gushchin lit the lamp with a shot from the high slot, slicing the deficit to 3-1 with 6:37 remaining in the middle frame.
A power play for Ontario would set up forward Aatu Jamsen to barrel through the right-wing circle, before cutting to the net and flicking the puck past Keyser. The tally increased the Reign's advantage to 4-1 with 11:48 left to play in the contest.
Miner suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on five shots, while Keyser finished with 13 saves on 15 shots.
The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday, January 28th at 7:30pm MT at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert, California. Single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. To purchase tickets or for more information, go to ColoradoEagles.com or call or text (970) 686-SHOT (7468).
