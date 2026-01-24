Barre-Boulet's Three-Point Night Lifts Colorado to 4-1 Win over Condors

BAKERSFIELD, CA - Colorado forward Alex Barre-Boulet notched a goal and two assists, while goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped 25 of the 26 shots he faced, as the Eagles defeated the Bakersfield Condors 4-1 on Friday. Colorado put up a season-high 45 shots in the victory, including 21 shots in the first period.

Colorado would jump on the scoreboard first, as forward T.J. Tynan collected a cross-slot pass in the left-wing circle, before snapping home a wrister, giving the Eagles a 1-0 edge just 4:11 into the contest. Colorado would go on to outshoot the Condors 21-5 in the period and carried a 1-0 advantage into the first intermission.

The Eagles would strike again when defenseman Sean Behrens netted his first professional goal with a wrist shot from between the circles, doubling Colorado's lead to 2-0 at the 8:40 mark of the second period.

Bakersfield would find an answer when forward Ethan Keppen tracked down a loose puck in the low slot, before spinning and sending a backhander into the back of the net. The goal was Keppen's first of the season and trimmed the deficit to 2-1 with 3:33 remaining in the middle frame.

The Eagles would add to their lead when Barre-Boulet camped out in the low slot before deflecting a shot from the point past Condors goalie Matt Tomkins, putting Colorado on top 3-1 at the 4:53 mark of the third period.

As the clock wound down, Bakersfield would pull Tomkins in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Eagles forward Ivan Ivan who would connect on an empty-netter, rounding out the 4-1 score with 1:53 left to play.

Tomkins suffered the loss in net, allowing three goals on 44 shots, as Colorado finished the night going 0-for-3 on the power play and 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

The Eagles will be back in action when they travel to take on the Ontario Reign on Saturday, January 24th at 7:00pm MT at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.







