Strong Start Earns Senators a Point in 2-1 OT Defeat Versus Bruins
Published on January 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Belleville Senators News Release
BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators continued their road trip by opening a back-to-back in Providence against the Bruins, earning a single point in a 2-1 overtime loss.
A period dominated by the Senators saw them strike late to get this game started. On a faceoff in the offensive zone, Oskar Pettersson won it back to Keean Washkurak, whose quick shot got through to put Belleville up 1-0. The Senators outshot the Bruins 10-3 in the first frame, continuing their trend of strong starts.
The middle twenty minutes were much closer, with chances at both ends of the ice. Though the second period was scoreless, Belleville came close to taking a two-goal lead as Garret Pilon nearly capitalized while shorthanded. The Senators also killed off a Providence power play, carrying a perfect 2-for-2 penalty kill into the third period.
The third period saw the Bruins push for some offence, and they broke through with just under six minutes remaining. A breakout pass from Frederic Brunet to Fabian Lysell led to a feed for Matthew Poitras, who scored his seventh of the season to tie the game at 1-1 and send Belleville to overtime for the sixth straight game.
In the extra frame, the Senators had their chances, but the Bruins were able to end the contest. A quick give-and-go at the Belleville blueline saw Dans Locmelis connect with Lysell, who scored his thirteenth of the season to give Providence a 2-1 win.
The Senators will see the Bruins just under a month later on February 20th as Belleville will be back at Amica Mutual Pavilion for the last game of the season versus Providence, with game time at 7:05 pm.
It will be a quick turnaround for Belleville as they travel to Springfield to take on the Thunderbirds (AHL affiliate of the St. Louis Blues) at MassMutual Center with a slightly earlier start, as the puck comes down at 6:05 p.m.
Fast Facts:
#5 Wyatt Bongiovanni registered three shots on net
#27 Keean Washkurak scored his sixth of the year
#32 Oskar Pettersson recorded an assist
#40 Mads Sogaard saved 27 of 29
#43 Arthur Kaliyev had three shots on goal
With a point tonight, the Senators now have 12 points in their last 7 games
The full 2025-26 Belleville Senators schedule can be found here.
