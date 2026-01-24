Amerks Open Homestand with Shutout Win over Comets

Published on January 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Rochester, NY - The Rochester Americans (20-13-4-2) scored once in each period and relied on a stellar 23-save performance from goaltender Devon Levi to cruise to a 3-0 shutout victory over the Utica Comets (11-19-4-3) to open a season-long six-game homestand Friday at The Blue Cross Arena.

With the win, Rochester, which has points in 16 of its last 21 games dating back to Nov. 22, 2025, has won three of the first six games with the Comets this season, ending a three-game skid against its intrastate rival. The Amerks earned a pair of standings points to move into a third-place tie in the North Division standings with Toronto, sitting just one point back of Syracuse and three of Laval while holding a game in hand on both the Marlies and Rocket.

Defenseman Nikita Novikov (1+0) opened the scoring in the opening period before Isak Rosén (1+0) and Ryan Johnson (1+0) both added a goal in the second and third frames, respectively. Aidan Fulp, who logged his first point with Rochester, Riley Fiddler-Schultz, Viktor Neuchev, and Trevor Kuntar all recorded an assist in the win.

Levi (14-7-6) posted his second straight shutout at home as he stopped all 23 shots he faced. The netminder has a home shutout streak of 156 minutes dating back to the second stanza against the Rocket on Jan. 9.

FIRST PERIOD

In the opening 7:15, the two clubs combined for just six shots. Over the next two minutes, Rochester registered the next four alone before finishing the stanza with 10.

As the frame was nearing its completion, Fiddler-Schultz played the puck down the right wing before it made its way up the opposite wall for Novikov to quickly test Utica netminder Jakub Málek. While the netminder made the save, Jagger Joshua rimmed it back behind the cage for Trevor Kuntar and Fulp to exchange a pass. The latter got a return pass from Fiddler-Schultz then dished it across the zone for Novikov to wire past a screened Málek at the 16:49 mark.

SECOND PERIOD

Holding a 1-0 lead after the initial period while also limiting the Comets to only three shots, Rochester was called for its first penalty of the contest eight minutes into the second. The Amerks successfully cleared the infraction with the help of Levi's four stops, before doubling their lead six minutes later.

As Rosén gathered a loose puck after the Comets fumbled it around Levi's net, the three-time AHL All-Star darted up the ice on an odd-man rush alongside his fellow countrymen in Anton Wahlberg. The duo reached the top of the circles in the Utica zone before Rosén cut to the center of the ice while Wahlberg provided a screen and Rosén blistered a shot against the grain for his 19th of the slate with 6:16 left in the period.

THIRD PERIOD

Midway through the third period, both teams were called for consecutive penalties before Rochester drew another one to gain a power-play for 30 seconds. While the club was unable to score on the initial man-advantage, they found success on the ensuing abbreviated power-play to make it a three-goal lead.

Kuntar backchecked into the Amerks zone and gained possession of the puck atop the blueline. The Buffalo native carried it through the neutral zone and crossed paths with Neuchev. The shifty winger then reached the right face-off dot then left a drop a pass for a trailing Johnson. The defenseman was on the receiving of the Neuchev feed and attempted to connect with Joshua at the backdoor, but it glanced off a Comet before trickling through the legs of Málek.

Holding a 3-0 advantage late in the game, Rochester cleared off a too-many-men penalty to remain perfect on the night and complete the shutout victory.

STARS AND STRIPES

Goaltender Devon Levi posted his second home shutout and 10th overall of his AHL career ... In his three shutouts this season, all three have come on home ice ... Of forward Isak Rosén 's 19 goals on the campaign, five have been against the Comets ... Aidan Fulp became the 28th different Amerks skater this season to notch a point as he registered an assist in the opening period.

UP NEXT

The Amerks continue the homestand on Saturday, Jan. 24 with a 5:05 p.m. contest against the Cleveland Monsters. All the action from The Blue Cross Arena will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey. Additionally, the game will be televised on tape delay on CW Rochester.

Goal Scorers

UTC: None

ROC: N. Novikov (6), I. Rosén (19), R. Johnson (4)

Goaltenders

UTC: J. Málek - 18/21 (L)

ROC: D. Levi - 23/23 (W)

Shots

UTC: 23

ROC: 21

Special Teams

UTC: PP (0/4) | PK (2/3)

ROC: PP (1/3) | PK (4/4)

Three Stars:

1. ROC - D. Levi

2. ROC - I. Rosén

3. ROC - N. Novikov

