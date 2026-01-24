Checkers Spook Phantoms with 8-5 Win

The Charlotte Checkers (22-12-3-0) extended their point streak to six games with an 8-5 victory over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (19-15-2-2) on Friday night at PPL Center.

Charlotte's offense erupted with four first-period goals, taking a 4-2 lead over the Phantoms after the game's opening stanza. Mikulas Hovorka, Nolan Foote, Trevor Carrick and Brett Chorske lit the lamp for the Checkers, while Christian Kyrou and Anthony Richard scored for Lehigh Valley. Jack Devine provided an assist on Chorske's goal as his personal point streak extended to six games.

Carson Bjarnason (one save on four shots) started the game in net for Lehigh Valley, but was pulled at 11:50, sending Yaniv Perets into action.

Robert Mastrosimone scored in the second period; his seventh goal of the season was sandwiched by Karsen Dorwart's two goals for the Phantoms, which cut Charlotte's lead to 5-4 after 40 minutes. Mastrosimone, who assisted on Carrick's first-period goal, has eight points in his last five games and a five-game point streak.

In the third period, Mike Benning scored his sixth goal of the season at 8:32 to make it 6-4 in favor of the visitors. Alexi Gendron made it a one-score game for the Phantoms at 14:56, but Devine and Noah Gregor added empty-net goals in the game's final minutes.

Charlotte went 0-for-2 on the power play and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill. Louis Domingue recorded his third victory of the season with 20 saves.

NOTES

Charlotte is 5-0-1 in their last six games ... Brian Pinho skated in his 400th AHL game on Friday ... Gregor made his Checkers debut on Friday, after appearing in 24 games (one goal, two assists) with the Florida Panthers this season ... Jack Studnicka dressed for Charlotte for the first time since November 29 against Toronto following his assignment from the Panthers earlier this week ... Carrick has scored in three straight games ... Foote has goals in two straight games, and has recorded 17 points in his last 16 appearances ... the Checkers improved to 2-0 in the 2025-26 season series against Lehigh Valley ... Domingue has won three straight contests ... Mitch Vande Sompel, Liam McLinskey, Eamon Powell, Colton Huard, Kai Schwindt, Ryan McAllister, Colton Huard, Kai Schwindt, Hunter St. Martin, Kirill Gerasimyuk and Gracyn Sawchyn were scratched for Charlotte.







