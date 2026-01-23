Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals

Published on January 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







Iowa Wild (10-25-3-1; 24 pts.) vs. Milwaukee Admirals (16-17-2-1; 35 pts.)

The Iowa Wild and Milwaukee Admirals face off in the Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic at Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 in Hastings, Minn., on Saturday at 5 p.m.

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey, FloHockey 24/7 FAST Channel available on Prime Video (US only), Fubo (US and Canada), and Bell Fiber TV on Channel 3201 (Canada only)

LISTEN: 1460 AM and 106.3 FM on KXnO

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 34-40-9-7 (17-20-3-3 at Iowa, 17-20-6-4 at Milwaukee)

Last Time: Milwaukee shut out Iowa 3-0 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Dec. 3... Joakim Kemell, David Edstrom, and Cole O'Hara found the back of the net for the Admirals... Cal Petersen stopped 22-of-25 shots for Iowa... Matthew Murray turned aside all 29 Wild shots

2024-25: Iowa finished 3-4-1-0 against Milwaukee during the 2024-25 season... Graeme Clarke led the Wild with six points (4-2=6) against the Admirals... Samuel Hlavaj finished 2-1-0 with a 2.66 GAA and 0.910 SV%... Joakim Kemell led Milwaukee with seven points (4-3=7)... Magnus Chrona went 3-1-1 with a 2.61 GAA and 0.912 SV%

TEAM NOTES

MULTI-GOAL PERIODS: Iowa scored at least two goals in multiple periods for the first time since Dec. 14 at Manitoba in Wednesday's 6-4 loss vs. Texas (12 games)...The Wild allowed two or more goals in multiple periods for the first time since Dec. 19 vs. Grand Rapids (10 games)

THREE OR MORE: Iowa has lost four consecutive games when scoring three or more goals (0-3-1)... The Wild started the season 3-0-0 when scoring four or more goals... Iowa has scored four goals in three of the last four games (0-2-1)

SEASON SERIES: Milwaukee has converted on the power play in both meetings this season (3-for-9)... The Wild are 0-for-6 with the man advantage against the Admirals... Joakim Kemell has scored both game-winning goals for Milwaukee

HISTORY MADE

Gerry Mayhew (121-89 0) became Iowa's all-time leading scorer with a first period goal against Texas on Wednesday

Mayhew recorded his first AHL point with a goal on Mar. 18, 2017 vs. Milwaukee

The Wyandotte, Mich., native holds Iowa's single season record for goals (39, 2019-20), shots on goal (205, 2018-19)

Mayhew was awarded the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL's Most Valuable Player and won the Willie Marshall Award as league's leader in goals (39) in 2019-20

HOT HANDS

Dylan Gambrell is riding a four-game point streak (1-5=6)

Gambrell leads Iowa in points per game (1.00) and is one of two Wild skaters to record two three-point games this season (Ben Gleason)

Gerry Mayhew has goals in five of Iowa's last six games

Carson Lambos has points in three of Iowa's last four games (2-1=4)

OUTDOOR GAMES

Saturday's matchup against Milwaukee is the 13th outdoor game in AHL history and Iowa's first outdoor game

The 2022 Winter Classic was the coldest professional outdoor game in NHL history, with the official temperature at puck drop measured at -5.7 °F

For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or  tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.