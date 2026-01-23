Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals
Published on January 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (10-25-3-1; 24 pts.) vs. Milwaukee Admirals (16-17-2-1; 35 pts.)
The Iowa Wild and Milwaukee Admirals face off in the Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic at Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 in Hastings, Minn., on Saturday at 5 p.m.
WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey, FloHockey 24/7 FAST Channel available on Prime Video (US only), Fubo (US and Canada), and Bell Fiber TV on Channel 3201 (Canada only)
LISTEN: 1460 AM and 106.3 FM on KXnO
ALL-TIME SERIES
All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 34-40-9-7 (17-20-3-3 at Iowa, 17-20-6-4 at Milwaukee)
Last Time: Milwaukee shut out Iowa 3-0 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Dec. 3... Joakim Kemell, David Edstrom, and Cole O'Hara found the back of the net for the Admirals... Cal Petersen stopped 22-of-25 shots for Iowa... Matthew Murray turned aside all 29 Wild shots
2024-25: Iowa finished 3-4-1-0 against Milwaukee during the 2024-25 season... Graeme Clarke led the Wild with six points (4-2=6) against the Admirals... Samuel Hlavaj finished 2-1-0 with a 2.66 GAA and 0.910 SV%... Joakim Kemell led Milwaukee with seven points (4-3=7)... Magnus Chrona went 3-1-1 with a 2.61 GAA and 0.912 SV%
TEAM NOTES
MULTI-GOAL PERIODS: Iowa scored at least two goals in multiple periods for the first time since Dec. 14 at Manitoba in Wednesday's 6-4 loss vs. Texas (12 games)...The Wild allowed two or more goals in multiple periods for the first time since Dec. 19 vs. Grand Rapids (10 games)
THREE OR MORE: Iowa has lost four consecutive games when scoring three or more goals (0-3-1)... The Wild started the season 3-0-0 when scoring four or more goals... Iowa has scored four goals in three of the last four games (0-2-1)
SEASON SERIES: Milwaukee has converted on the power play in both meetings this season (3-for-9)... The Wild are 0-for-6 with the man advantage against the Admirals... Joakim Kemell has scored both game-winning goals for Milwaukee
HISTORY MADE
Gerry Mayhew (121-89 0) became Iowa's all-time leading scorer with a first period goal against Texas on Wednesday
Mayhew recorded his first AHL point with a goal on Mar. 18, 2017 vs. Milwaukee
The Wyandotte, Mich., native holds Iowa's single season record for goals (39, 2019-20), shots on goal (205, 2018-19)
Mayhew was awarded the Les Cunningham Award as the AHL's Most Valuable Player and won the Willie Marshall Award as league's leader in goals (39) in 2019-20
HOT HANDS
Dylan Gambrell is riding a four-game point streak (1-5=6)
Gambrell leads Iowa in points per game (1.00) and is one of two Wild skaters to record two three-point games this season (Ben Gleason)
Gerry Mayhew has goals in five of Iowa's last six games
Carson Lambos has points in three of Iowa's last four games (2-1=4)
OUTDOOR GAMES
Saturday's matchup against Milwaukee is the 13th outdoor game in AHL history and Iowa's first outdoor game
The 2022 Winter Classic was the coldest professional outdoor game in NHL history, with the official temperature at puck drop measured at -5.7 °F
For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
American Hockey League Stories from January 23, 2026
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Game Preview: Condors vs Eagles, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Preview: Phantoms vs. Charlotte, Game 39 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bojangles Game Preview: January 23 at Lehigh Valley - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Iowa Wild Stories
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Milwaukee Admirals
- Mayhew Sets Iowa's All-Time Points Record in 6-4 Loss to Texas
- Iowa Falls 5-4 to Texas in Country Night Thriller
- Iowa's Rally Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Toronto
- Iowa Erases Three-Goal Third Period Deficit In 5-4 Overtime Loss At Tucson