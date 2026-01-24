Firebirds' Point Streak Extends to Seven in Overtime Loss to Reign

PALM DESERT, CA - The Coachella Valley Firebirds, proud American Hockey League affiliate of the Seattle Kraken, fell to the Ontario Reign on Friday night in overtime at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 3-2. John Hayden tied the game for Coachella Valley with 2:21 left in the third period to help force overtime and extend the team's point streak to seven straight games.

Ontario got out to a 1-0 lead on a Glenn Gawdin goal 6:16 into the first. Coachella Valley tied the game at 17:38 as Eduard Sale converted on a turnover and put a shot off the post and in for his sixth of the season.

Coachella Valley goaltender Jack LaFontaine exited the game due to illness after the first period and was replaced by Victor Ostman. The Firebirds held the Reign to just two shots on goal in a scoreless second period.

The Reign regained the lead just 2:36 of the third period thanks to Cole Guttman. In the closing minutes of regulation, the Firebirds pulled Ostman for an extra attacker and capitalized as John Hayden knocked home a feed from Logan Morrison to even the score. Jagger Firkus picked up the secondary assist on Hayden's 11th of the season with just 2:21 left in the third.

Nikita Alexandrov converted on a 2-on-1 to secure the win for Ontario in overtime, beating Ostman on the odd-man rush 34 seconds into overtime.

Victor Ostman made eight saves on 10 shots of LaFontaine, who stopped six of seven. Coachella Valley outshot Ontario 34-17. The Firebirds finished the game 0-for-2 on the powerplay and did not have a penalty kill. With the overtime loss, the Firebirds record moves to 22-12-5-0 on the season.







