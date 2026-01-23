Game Preview: Condors vs Eagles, 7 p.m.

The Condors, who are 9-0-1 in 10 games and 12-2-2 in their last 16 games, look to move into a tie for the division lead against Colorado tonight.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield continued its near perfect January with a 3-0 shutout of Colorado on Wednesday. Three first period goals from Rhett Pitlick, Daniel D'Amato, and Seth Griffith were all the team would need. Matt Tomkins stopped 37 shots for his second straight shutout and third of the season.

BACK TO BACK BAGELS

Tomkins became the second Condors goaltender in the AHL era to record back-to-back shutouts (Laurent Brossoit; December 2-3, 2016). He has made 70 straight saves and has stopped at least 30 shots in five of his last six starts. His 12 wins are tied for seventh among AHL netminders. He is expected to make his third straight start tonight.

NEW DEAL

Griffith signed a two-year AHL contract extension with the Condors yesterday, keeping the Condors franchise leading scorer in Bakersfield through 2027-28. He had a two-point night (1g-1a) on Wednesday and is tied for fourth in the league scoring race.

BUSY BUSY

January is the busiest month for the Condors with 14 games in 31 days. The team is 8-0-1, collecting 17 of a possible 18 points so far in 2026.

RHETT REELS ONE IN

After scoring five goals in the first 10 games of the season, winger Rhett Pitlick snapped a 25-game goalless drought on Wednesday with the eventual game-winning goal.

WHAT CAN BROWN DO FOR YOU?

Josh Brown had an assist on Wednesday giving him a goal and two assists for three points in his last nine games. He is +8 over that span and +11 on the season.

STILL AND STEADY

Riley Stillman has three assists and is +4 in five games since returning from Edmonton.

A PROLIFIC OFFENSE

The Condors are second in goals per game in the AHL, averaging 3.55 goals per contest.

SHUT IT DOWN

Bakersfield has allowed just 14 goals in its last 10 games with one goal or fewer allowed in seven of the 10 games. The Condors last even strength goal against came in overtime against San Jose four games ago. Over this stretch, the team has a +23 goal differential (37-14)

UNGAR STRIKE

Connor Ungar stopped 29 of 30 last Friday. He is 6-0-0 to start his AHL career with a 1.32 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage. Combined with his ECHL record, he is 11-1-4 individually this season.

BEAU KNOWS

Rookie d-man Beau Akey has been even or better in his last 13 games, going +11 over that stretch. He is t-4th among rookie d-men at +12 overall.

KILLING IT

The Condors were a perfect 5/5 on the penalty kill Wednesday and have climbed to 14th in the league shorthanded at 81.4%. Their six shorthanded goals are tied for second in the league.

GET TO THE THIRD

Bakersfield is 21-0-5 when holding at least a share of the lead heading into the third period.

CLASHING WITH COLORADO

Colorado was shutout for the third time this season. Alex Barre-Boulet and TJ Tynan combined for 10 of the team's 37 shots. Only one other time this season have the Eagles dropped back-to-back games in regulation, on November 15 and 22, against the Tucson Roadrunners.

UP NEXT

The Condors are in San Jose tomorrow at 6 p.m. and Henderson on Wednesday at 7 p.m. Bakersfield is back home to close out January with two big games next Friday and Saturday. Friday is a $3 Beer Friday with 90's Night while Saturday is Oilers Night with specialty jerseys and Erik Burgdoerfer's Hall of Fame Induction.

CONDORS vs EAGLES

PUCK DROP: 7:00 p.m. (doors open at 6:00 p.m.)

Dignity Health Arena; Bakersfield, Calif.

PROMOTION: Adult Jersey Giveaway + $3 Beer Friday. The first 2,500 fans, 18 and older, will get a Condors replica jersey. PLUS, enjoy $3 Michelob Ultra and Mango Cart from doors open until the start of the second period. (click here for tickets)

