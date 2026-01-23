Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 p.m.

Published on January 23, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2025-26 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at GIANT Center to open up a busy three-in-three weekend against three separate Atlantic Division opponents.

Hershey Bears (18-14-4-1) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (26-11-2-2)

Jan. 23, 2026 | 7 p.m. | GIANT Center

Referees: Mike Campbell (36), Patrick Hanrahan (52)

Linespersons: Josh Cleary (45), John Rey (16)

Tonight's Promotions:

Halfway to Summer Night - Ohhhh we're halfway there... Halfway to Summer that is! Forget the chill in the air for one night of summer fun.

Happy Hour - Enjoy a $5, 16 oz. select beer special, available from doors to puck drop.

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, former Bears captain Garrett Mitchell, and FOX43 sports director Todd Sadowski on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY-100.1-FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, In-arena on 88.9-FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Froggy Valley 100.1-FM Stream, Fox Sports 1460-AM Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.; TV coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears battled back from 3-1 and 4-2 deficits on Tuesday to force overtime against the Hartford Wolf Pack, but ultimately fell by a 5-4 score in extra time. Hershey extended its point streak to eight games (4-0-3-1) with the result. Brett Leason has three points (2g, 1a), and Ilya Protas and Graeme Clarke also scored for Hershey. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton is also coming off an overtime loss as they fell 3-2 to Belleville on Wednesday at Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza. Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Atley Calvert had the goals for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to extend the club's point streak to three games (2-0-1-0).

WORKING OVERTIME:

Hershey has played beyond regulation in each of its last five games, matching a previous franchise mark originally established during the 2021-22 campaign. During the current stretch, Hershey has earned one victory, along with three defeats in overtime and a shootout loss. Along with three victories in regulation prior to the overtime streak, the club has earned points in its last eight consecutive games, and can match the nine-game point streaks achieved during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns by securing at least a point in tonight's contest.

PLAYING THE PENGUINS:

The Bears look to earn the club's first win against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton since Nov. 29 as the teams clash for the sixth time this season tonight. The Penguins have raced out to a 4-1-0-0 series lead, and Hershey will face the Penguins four more times after this weekend. David Gucciardi leads Hershey in scoring against the Penguins with five points (1g, 4a) in three games. Clay Stevenson has been in net for Hershey's lone victory against Wilkes-Barre/Scranton this season; he is 1-1-0 in two starts and a relief appearance versus the Penguins with a 1.82 goals-against average and a .932 save percentage.

ROSTER BOOSTS FOR BEARS:

Hershey's roster has been bolstered by the return of forward Ivan Miroshnichenko after a brief stint in the NHL. Miroshnichenko has four points (2g, 2a) in four games versus the Penguins this season, and he has posted nine points (3g, 6a) over his last nine AHL contests. The Bears also announced the recall of forward Simon Pinard from the ECHL's South Carolina Stingrays. Pinard has one assist in two games with Hershey this season, and his 36 points (12g, 24a) in 37 games for the Stingrays lead the team and rank fifth in the ECHL. On the back end, Hershey also added defenseman Reilly Webb on a professional tryout. Webb has scored four points (2g, 2a) in 37 games for the Stingrays this season, and if he plays tonight for Hershey, it would mark his AHL debut.

BEARS BITES:

Corey Schueneman has five assists in his last seven games...Fellow defender Louie Belpedio has seven points (3g, 4a) in his last seven games...Graeme Clarke has scored in each of his last two games and has points in three straight contests...Ilya Protas enters today with a five-game point streak (2g, 3a)...Two of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's top three scorers versus Hershey have been traded away with Phil Tomasino (2g, 5a) dealt to the Flyers' organization and Valtteri Puustinen (2g, 2a) moved to Colorado...Hershey is 4-2-3-1 over its last 10 games, while the Penguins are 4-4-1-1...Tonight's game starts a stretch of six games in nine days for Hershey.

ON THIS DATE IN BEARS HISTORY:

Jan. 23, 1963 - The Bears doubled up the Pittsburgh Hornets by a 6-3 score in front of 3,427 fans at Hershey Sports Arena who had braved a fierce winter storm. Willie Marshall led the way with a hat trick for Hershey - including the unassisted game-winner in the second period - while Larry Zeidel chipped in two assists and Ed Chadwick made 34 saves.







