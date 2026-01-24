Iowa and Milwaukee Set Temperature Record, Admirals Win, 3-2, in Overtime

HASTINGS, Minn. - The Iowa Wild and Milwaukee Admirals faced off in the coldest outdoor game in professional hockey history on Friday night at Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 in Hastings, Minn., with the Admirals coming from behind to take a 3-2 overtime win.

Official temperatures at game time measured -8°F, breaking the previous professional hockey outdoor record of -5.7°F, set at the 2022 NHL Winter Classic.

Iowa opened the scoring 15:57 into the game. After Dylan Gambrell and Carson Lambos found Hunter Haight below the goal line, Haight stepped to the net mouth and chipped a shot through Matthew Murray (25 saves).

The Wild outshot the Admirals 14-10 in the opening 20 minutes.

Ryan Sandelin doubled Iowa's lead 7:52 into the middle frame when he jammed the puck under Murray with assists from Bradley Marek and Jaxon Nelson.

Ryder Rolston snapped a shot past Samuel Hlavaj (34 saves) at 16:22 to pull Milwaukee back within a goal.

Each team posted 18 shots through two periods.

Daniel Carr found Oasiz Wiesblatt on the back door 7:43 into the third period to tie the game and force overtime.

Zach L'Heureux drove down the right wing and stepped across the front of the net before beating Hlavaj with a forehand finish 1:35 into overtime to earn Milwaukee the extra point.

Milwaukee outshot Iowa 37-27. The Wild went 0-for-1 with the man advantage while the Admirals finished 1-for-4 on the power play.

Iowa and Milwaukee square off again at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 6 p.m.

