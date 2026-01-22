Mayhew Sets Iowa's All-Time Points Record in 6-4 Loss to Texas

Published on January 22, 2026 under American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Gerry Mayhew became the Iowa Wild's all-time point leader in a 6-4 defeat to the Texas Stars at Casey's Center on Wednesday night. Dylan Gambrell recorded three points (1-2=3) in the loss.

The Wild opened the scoring 4:47 into the game. After Matt Kiersted sprung Riley Heidt on a 2-on-1, Heidt sent a pass through the seam that Gambrell hammered past Remi Poirier (24 saves).

Mayhew recorded his 200th point (111-89 0) in an Iowa uniform at 15:34 of the first period. Gambrell slipped a pass to Mayhew off the rush, who snapped a shot past the blocker of Poirier. Will Zmolek also earned an assist on Mayhew's record-breaking goal.

Texas outshot Iowa 13-9 in the opening 20 minutes.

The Stars responded with three goals in the first 6:11 of the second period. Tristan Bertucci put Texas on the board 24 seconds into the middle frame with a long wrister through traffic over Samuel Hlavaj (29 saves). Luke Krys hammered a one-timer into Iowa's net off a Wild defender at 5:35 and Cross Hanas gave the Stars a 3-2 lead 36 seconds later.

Texas outshot Iowa 25-16 through two periods.

Antonio Stranges and Cameron Hughes scored 8:00 and 9:50 into the third period to extend the margin to three goals before Iowa mounted a late comeback effort.

Jaxon Nelson made a centering feed to Ryan Sandelin and jammed home a loose puck at 15:26 to narrow the deficit to two goals.

Carson Lambos wired a shot past the blocker of Poirier with assists from Mayhew and Gambrell at 16:06 to pull Iowa within one goal.

Michael Karow sealed the win for Texas with an empty net goal from long range with 50 seconds remaining.

Texas outshot Iowa 35-28. The Wild went 0-for-4 with the man advantage and killed off two Stars power plays.

Iowa travels to Hastings, Minn., to host the Milwaukee Admirals in the Iowa Wild Outdoor Classic at Hockey Day Minnesota 2026 on Friday, Jan. 23 at 5 p.m.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit  www.iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2026-27 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at  https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365 .  

Iowa Wild home games are played at Casey's Center. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2025-26 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.







American Hockey League Stories from January 22, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.